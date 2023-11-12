LION'S SHARE Releases Cover Of DAVID BOWIE's 'Life On Mars?'

Swedish heavy metal band LION'S SHARE has released a cover version of David Bowie's "Life On Mars?", available on streaming services and digital service providers.

LION'S SHARE has meticulously crafted a rendition of "Life On Mars?" that pays homage to Bowie's genius while infusing it with the raw energy and adrenaline-pumping power of hard rock.

LION'S SHARE singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "We feel it's the perfect blend of nostalgia and freshness that hopefully will appeal to fans across generations."

LION'S SHARE guitarist Lars Chriss adds: "We actually started working on it years ago, but had to figure out a way to capture the essence of the original, while adding a new layer of intensity and passion."

"Life On Mars?" was first released on Bowie's 1971 album "Hunky Dory". The lyrics are about a girl who goes to a cinema to escape reality and include surreal images that reflect optimism and the effects of Hollywood.

In late 2018, LION'S SHARE released a new five-track EP, plus its complete catalog — remastered with new artwork — on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The band has since released a few more digital singles, some of which will and some of which won't end up on the forthcoming full-length album.

Both Johansson and Chriss remark that they have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep LION'S SHARE as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.

The LION'S SHARE catalog features appearances by members and ex-members of KISS, MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, HAMMERFALL, SYMPHONY X, CHIMAIRA, THERION, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN and CANDLEMASS. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (ARCH ENEMY, OPETH, SYMPHONY X, AMON AMARTH),Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy Award winner and four-time nominee) and Ronny Lahti (ROXETTE, EUROPE, Glenn Hughes).

LION'S SHARE has toured with bands like MOTÖRHEAD, MANOWAR, DIO, SAXON, ICED EARTH, NEVERMORE, U.D.O., Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and has played many of the major rock and metal festivals.