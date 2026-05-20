LION'S SHARE Releases Music Video For 'We Are What We Are'

Swedish heavy metal veterans LION'S SHARE continue the momentum surrounding their acclaimed comeback album "Inferno" with the release of a brand-new performance video for "We Are What We Are".

Having now surpassed one million streams on Spotify, the track has become one of the standout songs connected to "Inferno", further strengthening the album's growing impact among heavy metal fans worldwide.

Following months of overwhelmingly positive reactions from both fans and media — including a perfect 10/10 review in Powerplay magazine and "Inferno" spending eight consecutive weeks on the U.S. metal radio charts — LION'S SHARE proves that classic heavy metal still has a powerful place in today's scene.

With many of the legendary bands that inspired LION'S SHARE now retired or embarking on farewell tours, the response to "Inferno" suggests that LION'S SHARE is helping fill a void for fans craving authentic, riff-driven heavy metal rooted in the classic era of the genre.

LION'S SHARE vocalist Nils Patrik Johansson explains the message behind "We Are What We Are": "The lyrics are basically about ignoring all the politics and bullshit around us and just doing our own thing. We simply live and breathe heavy metal. It's a tribute to ourselves, our lifestyle, and all the hardcore heavy metal fans out there."

Musically, "We Are What We Are" captures the anthemic spirit and unapologetic attitude that runs throughout "Inferno" — sharp riffs, massive hooks, and a powerful sense of identity shaped by the golden age of heavy metal.

The accompanying video was filmed inside an abandoned industrial ruin and once again directed by Tom Wouda, who also helmed the band's successful "Pentagram" video.

LION'S SHARE guitarist Lars Chriss comments: "Funny enough, part of the ruin we filmed in actually collapsed not long afterwards. We still don't know if it was the riffs or all the flames we unleashed during the shoot."

Released earlier this year through Metalville, "Inferno" marked LION'S SHARE's first full-length studio album in 17 years and has been widely praised as one of the strongest albums of the band's career — combining the darkness, melody and power of classic heavy metal with a modern production edge.

Formed in Sundsvall, Sweden in 1987, LION'S SHARE has toured alongside legendary acts such as MOTÖRHEAD, DIO, SAXON, MANOWAR, U.D.O., ICED EARTH and NEVERMORE, building a respected reputation within the European heavy metal scene through powerful live performances and critically acclaimed releases.

With "Inferno", the band have returned stronger than ever — reconnecting with longtime fans while reaching a new generation of heavy metal listeners worldwide.

The band is currently preparing for their appearance at Sweden Rock Festival on June 5 while continuing to build momentum across Europe and the United States.

In related news, Metalville will reissue LION'S SHARE's critically acclaimed "Dark Hours" (2009) album on August 28, 2026. Originally named "Album Of The Month" by Sweden Rock Magazine, the album will finally become available on vinyl for the very first time — released as both standard black vinyl and a limited yellow vinyl edition, alongside a new CD version.

LION'S SHARE is:

Nils Patrik Johansson - Vocals

Lars Chriss - Guitars

Andy Loos - Bass

Kay Backlund - Keyboards

Anuviel (SAECRED SPIRIT) - Keyboards

Fredrik Johansson - Drums

Touring lineup:

Nils Patrik Johansson - Vocals

Lars Chriss - Guitars

Andy Loos - Bass

Magnus Ulfstedt - Drums