THE HU Announces New Album 'Hun'

Innovative Mongolian rock group THE HU — Galaa (morin khuur, throat singing); Jaya (tumur khuur, tsuur, throat singing); Enkush (morin khuur, throat singing); and Temka (tovshuur, throat singing) — will release its third full-length album, "Hun", on July 24 via Better Noise Music.

Alongside the album news, the band has unleashed a hypnotic new single titled "Lost Soul", featuring Jonny Hawkins of NOTHING MORE. It marks the first collaboration between the gold-certified global phenomenon and NOTHING MORE.

The official music video for "Lost Soul", featuring Jonny Hawkins of NOTHING MORE, can be seen below.

Across the song, the percussive groove-laden soundscape resembles the extremes of Mongolia's fickle and unforgiving climate. A head-nodding riff tosses and turns beneath propulsive verses, giving way to a melodic refrain from Hawkins who croons the infectious chorus, "Born to be a lost soul." These English-sung affirmations lock into a seamless volley with traditional Mongolian chanting, uniting styles and cultures in one burst of boundary-breaking energy.

Resounding beyond all borders, the song trumpets a message of resiliency, fortitude, and strength that translates positively into any language and anywhere in the world.

Regarding the song, Galaa comments: "We have been unpacking our surprises one by one. Hunnu rock transcends through culture and in that respect, we have made 'Lost Soul' with Jonny Hawkins. To be not lost on your life journey, not losing your values, and go through life and having a courage to face the life obstacles are messages we are sending our fans through this song 'Lost Soul' and in our next album, 'Hun'."

Hawkins adds: "I am so excited to team up with a band as committed to their craft as THE HU. It's unlike anything I've done before."

"Hun" finds THE HU, who were first tipped by NPR back in 2019, at the peak of their powers thus far. They expand the scope of their signature "hunnu rock" with 11 tracks steeped in the lore and legend of Mongolia, yet uplifted with universal ambition. It's as epic, enthralling, and enigmatic and it opens the gateway into their world.

"We took our time to do this right, and we're so glad that we're almost ready to release what we have worked on these past few years," the band says. "Now, we are also focusing on the performances and working out a brand-new setlist. We want to play bigger venues so we can do extensive production, and bring in some amazing elements of our culture, and play these ideas to our fans. And, as well as our third album, we have some amazing ideas for another album already!"

"Hun" track listing:

01. Warrior Chant

02. Lost Soul *

03. The Men

04. Echoes Of My Father

05. Shadow

06. Horsemen

07. Greed

08. The Real You

09. Grey Hun

10. Universe

11. Second Face

* Version of "Lost Soul" featuring Jonny Hawkins of NOTHING MORE will only appear on the digital version of "Hun"

THE HU has teamed up with Finnish cello metal standouts APOCALYPTICA for a run of shows this May and June. The tour kicked off on May 12 in Silver Spring, Maryland and will take them across the country before wrapping in Anaheim, California on June 7. Joining THE HU and APOCALYPTICA is platinum-selling Finnish rock band THE RASMUS.

And in other THE HU news, the band recently appeared on the song "Pray To The Sun", featuring Declan De Barra, from the Netflix Japanese manga series "One Piece". It's another instance of the band and its music connecting with passionate fandoms, as their song "Sugaan Essena" was also prominently featured in the "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" video game.

THE HU have passionately and unforgettably brought Mongolian music to the music frontlines. In November 2022, THE HU became the first-ever rock/metal band to receive the prestigious UNESCO "Artist For Peace" designation at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris, France by UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay. Previous recipients include Celine Dion, Shirley Bassey, Sarah Brightman, Herbie Hancock, Marcus Miller and World Orchestra For Peace. With multiple sold-out headlining tours, prestigious government honors and awards, collaborations with several of rock's biggest names, and featured music on video games including EA Games' "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order", THE HU have cemented their status as a global powerhouse.