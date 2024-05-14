LION'S SHARE Releases New Single And Video, 'We Will Rock'

Swedish heavy metal band LION'S SHARE has made a new song, "We Will Rock", available on streaming services and digital service providers.

LION'S SHARE singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "Get ready to ignite your summer soundtrack with a turbocharged anthem that demands to be cranked up! Whether you're cruising in your car or rocking out at a beach party, this song is your ticket to joining the worldwide family of heavy metal maniacs in a whirlwind of joy and unstoppable fun!"

LION'S SHARE guitarist Lars Chriss adds: "We are thrilled to unveil a video created by our longtime collaborator Niklas Nieminen, finally shedding light on how our iconic mascot 'Chain Child' came to sport the LION'S SHARE logo symbol on his forehead."

LION'S SHARE is a is set to perform four electrifying tracks at the "Stargazer Alliance", a Ronnie James Dio memorial concert. This non-profit charitable event, benefiting the Swedish Cancer Society, will take place on May 16 in Stockholm, Sweden. Joining LION'S SHARE on stage will be an array of esteemed musicians, including Jens Johansson (DIO, RAINBOW, RISING FORCE),Ronnie Atkins (PRETTY MAIDS),John Levén and Ian Haugland (EUROPE),Fredrik Åkesson and Joakim Svalberg (OPETH),former LION'S SHARE bassist Pontus Egberg (KING DIAMOND),Anders Johansson (RISING FORCE, MANOWAR, HAMMERFALL),Åge Sten Nilsen (WIG WAM),Nils Molin (AMARANTHE, DYNAZTY),Nalle Påhlsson (THERION, TREAT),guitar icon Janne Schaffer (ABBA) and many more.

In late 2018, LION'S SHARE released a new five-track EP, plus its complete catalog — remastered with new artwork — on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The band has since released a few more digital singles, some of which will and some of which won't end up on the forthcoming full-length album.

Both Johansson and Chriss remark that they have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep LION'S SHARE as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.

The LION'S SHARE catalog features appearances by members and ex-members of KISS, MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, HAMMERFALL, SYMPHONY X, CHIMAIRA, THERION, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN and CANDLEMASS. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (ARCH ENEMY, OPETH, SYMPHONY X, AMON AMARTH),Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy Award winner and four-time nominee) and Ronny Lahti (ROXETTE, EUROPE, Glenn Hughes).

LION'S SHARE has toured with bands like MOTÖRHEAD, MANOWAR, DIO, SAXON, ICED EARTH, NEVERMORE, U.D.O., Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and has played many of the major rock and metal festivals.