LION'S SHARE Shares Music Video For 'Pentagram' From Upcoming 'Inferno' Album

Swedish heavy metal veterans LION'S SHARE continue their comeback campaign by unveiling the official music video for "Pentagram", the opening track from their long-awaited album "Inferno", out March 27, 2026 via Metalville.

"Pentagram" kicks off "Inferno" with a dark, uncompromising tone. Musically, the song delivers classic heavy metal authority with sharp riffs, commanding vocals, and a sinister edge that makes it a natural introduction to the album.

LION'S SHARE vocalist Nils Patrik Johansson explains the inspiration behind the lyrics: "The song was inspired by a colleague of mine — a quirky guy in his 60s, a huge fan of heavy metal and black metal. At some point he decided he was a Satanist. Since he didn't want to keep his Christian first name, he simply flipped the letters around and officially registered a new one. I found the whole thing both dark and hilarious, and wrote a lyric about it. Needless to say, he was incredibly proud when he found out there was a song dedicated to him."

LION'S SHARE guitarist Lars Chriss adds: "'Pentagram' was a given choice as the opening track on 'Inferno'. It immediately defines the atmosphere of the album — dark, heavy, and straight to the point. It sets the listener's mindset from the very first second."

The accompanying black-and-white band performance video was filmed in November 2025 and directed by Tom Wouda. Featuring gritty, fast-cut performance footage shot in an industrial workshop filled with chains and heavy machinery, the video channels a modernized "Painkiller" vibe, perfectly aligning with the song's dark and foreboding atmosphere.

Formed in Sundsvall, Sweden in 1987, LION'S SHARE have built a respected legacy within European heavy metal, touring alongside legends such as MOTÖRHEAD, SAXON, DIO, MANOWAR, U.D.O. and Dee Snider.

Since 2017, LION'S SHARE has operated as a powerful duo with Chriss and Johansson, supported by trusted collaborators in studio and on stage.

With "Inferno" — their seventh studio album and first full-length release since the fan- and critically acclaimed "Dark Hours" (2009) — the band return sharper, heavier, and more focused than ever.

"Pentagram" is available on all digital platforms, accompanied by the official music video.

LION'S SHARE has also been confirmed for Alive Festival, one of Sweden's major summer festivals — taking place in Borlänge, Sweden on July 2-4, 2026.

LION'S SHARE is:

Nils Patrik Johansson - Vocals

Lars Chriss - Guitars

Andy Loos - Bass

Kay Backlund - Keyboards

Anuviel (SAECRED SPIRIT) - Keyboards

Fredrik Johansson - Drums

Touring lineup:

Nils Patrik Johansson - Vocals

Lars Chriss - Guitars

Andy Loos - Bass

Magnus Ulfstedt - Drums