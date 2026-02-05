TOMMY ALDRIDGE Recalls Meeting OZZY OSBOURNE Five And A Half Decades Ago: 'I Knew Him Before Most People Did, Even Before He Met His Wife'

Legendary heavy rock drummer Tommy Aldridge has discussed the greatest guitar players he has worked with during his career in his first interview of 2026. The three-minute clip, conducted by Robert Scott of Phantom Four, can be seen below.

Following the soft launch of his new official web site, AldridgeWorld.com, the 75-year-old drummer says he has no plans to retire anytime soon and already has a busy 2026 on the horizon, coming shortly after WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale's recent retirement.

During the interview, Aldridge pays tribute to the late John Sykes, as well as Gary Moore and Randy Rhoads, while also praising Steve Vai as one of the greatest guitarists he has worked with. He notes that he knows more about guitar players than drummers and credits much of his career to the great guitarists he has had the privilege to work alongside, adding that he feels truly blessed for the career he has enjoyed.

Aldridge has previously said that Randy Rhoads was the guitarist he always wanted to record with, but that opportunity sadly never came to fruition.

Fans who sign up for the AldridgeWorld interest list can immediately hear a brand-new exclusive 1:23 audio clip of Aldridge discussing his long-standing relationship with the late Ozzy Osbourne. An excerpt from the clip appears below.

Aldridge said: "My first tour abroad was with BLACK OAK ARKANSAS, and my first dates outside the U.S. were supporting BLACK SABBATH. That's when I met Ozzy back in 1773," he joked. "It was a long, long time ago. We spent a lot of time together, and I knew him before most people did, even before he met his wife. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for what Ozzy has done, not just in my career, but musically. There are experiences we shared that few people know about."

Following the news of Osbourne's passing in 2025, Aldridge paid tribute to Ozzy, honoring him as a "friend and brother" and calling him a "force in music." He also recalled stepping in to help Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne navigate the band's direction after the tragic death of guitarist Randy Rhoads in 1982, including assisting with the audition process for new guitarists such as Jake E. Lee.

The full video interview will be released at a later date. The segment was filmed by Fernando Cordero of Industrialism Films at Joel Jack Studio in California's Santa Ynez Valley Wine Country and edited by Robert Scott of Phantom Four, who also provided the graphics.

While official videos will continue to be shared on Aldridge's YouTube channel, OfficialAldridgeWorld, the web site will serve as the central hub for all official news, new music, and updates related to Aldridge's career and projects. Both AldridgeWorld and the YouTube channel are expected to officially launch in March 2026, featuring drum videos, recording sessions, and exclusive content. Several major announcements are also expected throughout 2026.

Aldridge is currently revamping his private drum studio and working with his team to offer premium drumming content, including beat breakdowns of songs he has never dissected before, tutorials, playthroughs, recording sessions, live streams, enhanced reissues of select classic drum performances, and Q&A sessions for supporters and aspiring drummers.

Aldridge is best known for his work with BLACK OAK ARKANSAS, PAT TRAVERS BAND, Ozzy Osbourne, WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY, Ted Nugent, Gary Moore and Vinnie Moore. He joined Osbourne's solo band in 1981 and later appeared on "Bark At The Moon" (1983) and the live albums "Speak Of The Devil" and "Tribute". He joined WHITESNAKE in 1987, replacing drummer Aynsley Dunbar, and first appeared on the band's 1989 album "Slip Of The Tongue". Aldridge recorded six studio albums with WHITESNAKE and remained with the band until its effective retirement in November 2025.

In 2025, Rudy Sarzo, Brad Gillis and Aldridge reunited for a cover of THE WHO's "The Real Me", featuring singer Rick Hughes (SWORD, SAINTS & SINNERS). The track appears on Hughes's solo album "Redemption", which was released on October 24, 2025.

Aldridge is also a member of ICONIC, the hard rock supergroup featuring Michael Sweet and Joel Hoekstra on guitars, Marco Mendoza on bass, Nathan James on vocals, and Aldridge on drums. The band's 2022 debut album, "Second Skin", was followed by a completed sophomore album that is scheduled for release in summer 2026.

At 75, Aldridge is widely regarded as the most veteran active heavy rock drummer, continuing to deliver remarkable power, speed, precision, and relentless double-bass work. He famously used two bass drums long before it became fashionable in rock and metal, helping to define a heavier, more aggressive approach to drumming that has influenced generations of players.