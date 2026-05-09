Listen: STEVE MORSE, JONATHAN CAIN, SIMON WRIGHT And RONNIE ROMERO Reinvent RAINBOW's 'The Temple Of The King'

As the much-anticipated tribute to Richie Blackmore's RAINBOW, "Ride The Rainbow - The Ultimate Tribute To Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow", draws closer to its June 19 release date, another taste of the treat to come materializes with this sonics-stuffed reimagining of the first album's classic "The Temple Of The King".

Contemplating the full lineup of Ronnie Romero (vocals; RAINBOW),Steve Morse (guitar; DEEP PURPLE),Jonathan Cain (keyboards; JOURNEY),Simon Wright (drums; DIO, AC/DC),Phil Soussan (bass; OZZY OSBOURNE) and Kevin James Morse (guitar),it's immediately clear that this is no straightforward cover version.

Many fans would agree that RAINBOW's debut LP was also their most imaginative, as Blackmore battled to free himself from the shackles of his last band, armed with a lineup that had no intention, either, of being labeled "DEEP PURPLE Part 2". So powerful, in fact, was this particular track that it even titled a recent box set of RAINBOW's own material.

Now, Romero and co lift it even higher than — and, perhaps, even further from — that devastating prototype, a reminder that while critical shorthand insists on referring to RAINBOW as a metal band, the music itself was — and remains — an adventure beyond any contemporary musical standards.

"Being part of the RAINBOW legacy, and having the opportunity to play this song with Ritchie himself on stage, to record this song it means the world to me," says Romero. "I would never be grateful enough for the chance of being part of this legendary band, so here is a humble way to pay tribute to one of my favorite songs and my all-time favorite band. Hope the people like it the same way I loved it recording it."

Steve Morse states: "I remember playing an outdoor festival show featuring RAINBOW, with my previous band, THE DREGS. I stayed and watched RAINBOW and thought that every single song sounded really good! Ritchie had always worked with very good musicians, but his vision of heavy, but melodic, rock really impressed me. I think hearing them sounding so well playing live, really helped to set the bar high for live performance."

Cain, too, has happy memories of the band, and of the man who sang "Temple Of The King" first time around. "When Cleopatra asked me to play on a RAINBOW tribute project, I was excited to add my keyboards to it," he says. "RAINBOW with Ronnie James Dio were one of the truly melodic and memorable metal bands. I got to party with him towards the end of his touring days after a Sweden Rock Festival. His soaring voice and melodies will be remembered for decades to come."

When you're gathering guests for a RAINBOW tribute album, whom better to invite than some of the people who made RAINBOW such a great band in the first place? That's what Cleopatra Records has done. "Ride The Rainbow - The Ultimate Tribute To Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow" is an absolutely star-studded journey through the many faces of the Ritchie Blackmore-led legend, with stunning performances from no fewer than six RAINBOW alumni — Bob Daisley, Graham Bonnet, Don Airey, Joe Lynn Turner, Doogie White and Ronnie Romero. Plus Ritchie's wife and BLACKMORE'S NIGHT bandmate, vocalist Candice Night, and Ritchie's successor in DEEP PURPLE, Steve Morse.

As the subtitle says, it truly is "the ultimate tribute to Ritchie Blackmore's RAINBOW".

To get the ball rolling, Cleopatra Records previously released the fantasy league lineup of Bonnet, Airey and Daisley reuniting for the first time since the dawn of the '80s, to perform the title track of RAINBOW's third album that Daisley first appeared on, "Long Live Rock 'N' Roll", in 1978. The late Ronnie James Dio was the frontman on that record, but, of course, Bonnet and Airey know it well… they joined the band for its next album, "Down To Earth", but "Long Live Rock 'N' Roll" remained a concert favorite throughout their own time with the band.

The rhythm section here, too, is legendary. Daisley is here, of course. But there's more. Back when Ritchie was first starting out with DEEP PURPLE, VANILLA FUDGE were one of the nascent band's biggest influences. Keyboard player Jon Lord caught the American group's first London performance in 1967, and was convinced, "We were going to be an English VANILLA FUDGE." Drummer Carmine Appice, here taking a break from his current duties with CACTUS, was a founder member of the FUDGE.

"I always liked 'Long Live Rock 'N' Roll'," says Carmine. "It had a CACTUS boogie, easy for me to play...it kicked ass then and now!"

Former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, on the other hand, was but a youth when RAINBOW launched in 1975. But, he recalls, "I heard the RAINBOW 'Rising' album as a kid and became a lifelong RAINBOW fan! It's a great honor to play on this song and to pay tribute to this historic band."

The full liner notes for "Ride The Rainbow - The Ultimate Tribute To Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow" were written by Jason Myers of classic metal revivalists ICARUS WITCH.

Track listing:

01. Long Live Rock 'N' Roll - Bob Daisley, Graham Bonnet, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Carmine Appice, Don Airey

02. Man On The Silver Mountain - Sebastian Bach, Doug Aldrich, Bob Daisley, Carmine Appice, Mick Box, Jonathan Cain

03. Stargazer - Derek Sherinian, Marty Friedman, Vinny Appice, Jürgen Engler, Joe Bouchard, Ronnie Romero

04. Lady Of The Lake - ANGEL

05. Rainbow Eyes - Mike Tramp

06. Since You Been Gone - Marty Friedman, Vinny Appice, Graham Bonnet, Jürgen Engler

07. Kill The King - Rick Wakeman, Bob Daisley, Vinnie Moore, Marc Lopes, Chris Adler

08. The Temple Of The King - Steve Morse, Phil Soussan, Ronnie Romero, Simon Wright, Jonathan Cain, Kevin James Morse

09. Jealous Lover - George Lynch, Vinny Appice, Andrew Freeman, David Ellefson, Jonathan Cain

10. I Surrender - Eric Gales, Tim "Ripper" Owens, Phil Soussan, Don Airey, Chris Adler

11. Catch The Rainbow - Doogie White, Derek Sherinian, Chris Poland, Vinny Appice, Bob Daisley

12. Street Of Dreams - Paul Shortino, Joel Hoekstra, Joe Bouchard, Fred Aching, Jonathan Cain

13. Stone Cold - Vivian Campbell, Joe Lynn Turner

14. I Surrender - Marcus Nand, Candice Night

RAINBOW, led by Ritchie Blackmore, became synonymous with some of the most well regarded and popular charting rock songs of the 1970s and 1980s. From "Stargazer" and "Man On A Silver Mountain" to "All Night Long", "Long Live Rock 'N' Roll" and "Since You Been Gone", each year in the decade of RAINBOW was marked by some of the best songs and performances captured both on record and in concert.

Passing through the band were some of the best the genre had to offer. Vocalists Ronnie James Dio and Graham Bonnet, bass player and producer Roger Glover and drummer Cozy Powell, each brought their individual talent to the table to record some of rock's best-loved hard rock on those albums and singles.

Romero, who is originally from Chile but is now settled in Romania after living in Madrid, Spain for a number of years, made his live debut with RAINBOW in June 2016 after he was selected to front the latest version of the band Ritchie Blackmore had formed after quitting DEEP PURPLE.

In addition to Romero and Blackmore, the most recent incarnation of RAINBOW included STRATOVARIUS keyboardist Jens Johansson, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT drummer David Keith, bassist Bob Nouveau (a.k.a. Robert "Bob" Curiano, ex-BLACKMORE'S NIGHT),and backing singers Candice Night and Lady Lynn.

The two shows RAINBOW played in Germany in June 2016 were caught on camera to produce "Memories In Rock - Live In Germany", which was released in November 2016 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and digital formats.