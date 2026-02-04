LITA FORD And DIO DISCIPLES To Perform At 2026 'Rock For Ronnie' Event In Los Angeles

This year's "Rock For Ronnie" concert in the park, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, is set for Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2026, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the outdoor space adjacent to the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park (opposite the Los Angeles Zoo). An afternoon of live rock music, silent and live auctions, food trucks and fun geared to the entire family, "Rock For Ronnie" will be hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel.

This year's music lineup features "Rock For Ronnie" favorite Lita Ford along with her band, DIO DISCIPLES and southern rock band JASON CHARLES MILLER. Popular tribute band LED ZEPAGAIN returns for a full set after their well-received "Rock For Ronnie" debut last year as part of the all-star band. The often surprise-filled EDDIE TRUNK'S ALL-STAR BAND, which in past years has included noted musicians such as Doug Aldrich, Steven Adler, Chris Broderick, Phil Demmel, Dave Grohl, Adrian Vandenberg, Ricky Warwick and Brian Tichy, will round out an exciting array of music.

General admission tickets are now on sale for the early bird price of $25 through February 28. These will go up to $35 on March 1 (and $50 at the door). In addition, a limited number of VIP seating tickets are now on sale for $95.

For information, visit www.diocancerfund.org/events.

"Rock For Ronnie" relocated to the south lawn of the Autry Museum for the first time last year where attendees enjoyed the beautiful Griffith Park setting and ample free parking adjacent to the Los Angeles Zoo.

A silent auction with many exciting items will be available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances. Beer, wine, sodas and water will be available for sale, as well as food from various participating food trucks, plus assorted vendor booths selling unusual crafts and other items. There will be additional opportunities to support to the Dio Cancer Fund during the event via merchandise sales, artist meet and greets, a specially created Garden Of Hope and, of course, direct contributions on site.

"Rock For Ronnie" Concert In The Park

Autry Museum of the American West

South Lawn (opposite the Los Angeles Zoo)

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027

11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

General admission tickets at $25 ($35 as of March 1) and VIP seating tickets at $95 are available now at this location.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund was founded in memory of the legendary singer, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) public charity, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million since its inception. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T.J. Martell Foundation for cancer, AIDS and leukemia research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer.

100% of the net proceeds from "Rock For Ronnie" will go to the Dio Cancer Fund, which is now in its 16th year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer prevention, education and research for a cure. The organization also hosts the annual "Bowl For Ronnie" celebrity bowling party, this year set for November 12.