LITA FORD Announces Summer/Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Lita Ford has announced a series of live dates in the U.S. for this summer and fall.

The 64-year-old rocker, who started her career with the '70s all-female band THE RUNAWAYS, which also included Joan Jett, will play the following shows over the course of the coming months:

July 13 - Pickerington, OH - Picktown Palooza

July 14 - Franklin, OH - JD Legends

July 15 - Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

July 29 - Bay City, MI - Labadie Rib Fest

Aug. 4 - Newton, NJ - The Newton Theatre

Aug. 5 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

Aug. 7 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip / Sturgis Bike Rally

Aug. 10 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena

Aug. 11 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

Aug. 13 - St. Michael, ND - Spirit Lake Casino

Aug. 19 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino

Aug. 25 – Hankinson, ND – Dakota Magic Casino

Sept. 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget

Sept. 9 - Hinckley, MN - Rocktember Festival

Sept. 15 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway

Sept. 16 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

Sept. 17 - East Greenwich, RI - The Greenwich Odeum

Sept. 21 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

Sept. 22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Sept. 23 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

Sept. 24 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

Oct. 19 - Apache Junction, AZ - Rockin' 2 Remember

Oct. 21 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

Oct. 28-Nov. 4 - Tampa, Key West, Cozumel, Costa Maya - High Seas Rally Cruise

Dec. 1 - Mexico City, MX - Life After Death Horor Fest

Dec. 15 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee (formerly Sunset Station)

Dec. 16 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Dec. 17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Last September, Lita spoke to "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" about the status of her long-awaited new solo album. The follow-up to 2012's "Living Like A Runaway" was once again helmed by guitarist/producer Gary Hoey, who contributes some guitar playing to the disc, alongside the rest of Ford's longtime backing band, consisting of guitarist Patrick Kennison, drummer Bobby Rock and bassist Marty O'Brien.

Lita said: "We do have a new record, and it's not out yet; it's not released yet. And basically what I'm doing is putting together a team of people who can give the album what it's worth, which is a lot. So I'm hoping that I can put together that team for 2023 and we'll have a new record out the beginning of 2023. Fingers crossed."

In May 2022, bassist Marten Andersson (STEELHEART, LIZZY BORDEN, LYNCH MOB) officially joined Lita's touring band. Andersson replaced O'Brien who became the touring bassist for DAUGHTRY.

Lita said: "Marten brings to the stage a sound and high-energy dynamic style of bass guitar playing like a freight train hauling thunder through a hurricane."

Andersson added, "For those of you who haven't heard, Yessss I have indeed joined the Lita Ford band. I am super excited to join these awesome musicians and kind souls: Lita Ford, Patrick Kennison, Bobby Rock, and the great team around them."

He added: "My special thanks to my dear friend and long time Lita bass player Marty O'Brien for making this transition so easy and smooth. Good luck in DAUGHTRY brother. I will of course miss my STEELHEART bros (and all you Steeles out there) but I am planning to stay in your lives and I know STEELHEART will continue to slay without me and be better then ever."

Marty said: "Welcome to the Lita Ford family; Marten Andersson on the bass! Not only a fantastic bass player, but also a great guy and a dear friend of mine! #MartenRules."

In January 2021, Lita told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that her new album contains "some of the best guitar playing" she has heard "in decades." She added: "And I'm not blowing smoke up my own ass, but Gary and I just nailed it with the guitar playing on this record.

"I'm a huge fan of people like Dick Wagner and Steve Hunter from Alice Cooper's 'Welcome To My Nightmare'. I mean, there's some really great duo guitar players — [JUDAS PRIEST's] Glenn Tipton, K.K. Downing… Those guitar players don't exist anymore — they just don't exist. If you wanna hear them, you have to go back in time a little bit and dig them up into your favorite library, favorite music catalog. But I think Gary and I really nailed it on this next record. It's, like, oh my God. I'm crying — I'm just, like, crying listening to this stuff. It's so badass."

Ford's last release was 2016's "Time Capsule", a collection of songs that were recorded by Lita in the past, but never before made available.

Seven years ago, Lita released an autobiography, "Living Like A Runaway: A Memoir", via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books),an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.