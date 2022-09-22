LITA FORD Is Hoping To Release Her Long-Awaited New Album In Early 2023

At this past Tuesday's (September 20) premiere of the first-ever career-spanning documentary on the life and times of legendary metal icon Ronnie James Dio at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, Lita Ford spoke to "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" about the status of her long-awaited new solo album. The follow-up to 2012's "Living Like A Runaway" was once again helmed by guitarist/producer Gary Hoey, who contributes some guitar playing to the disc, alongside the rest of Ford's longtime backing band, consisting of guitarist Patrick Kennison, drummer Bobby Rock and bassist Marty O'Brien.

Lita said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We do have a new record, and it's not out yet; it's not released yet. And basically what I'm doing is putting together a team of people who can give the album what it's worth, which is a lot. So I'm hoping that I can put together that team for 2023 and we'll have a new record out the beginning of 2023. Fingers crossed."

This past May, bassist Marten Andersson (STEELHEART, LIZZY BORDEN, LYNCH MOB) officially joined Lita's touring band. Andersson replaced O'Brien who recently became the touring bassist for DAUGHTRY.

Lita said: "Marten brings to the stage a sound and high-energy dynamic style of bass guitar playing like a freight train hauling thunder through a hurricane."

Andersson added, "For those of you who haven't heard, Yessss I have indeed joined the Lita Ford band. I am super excited to join these awesome musicians and kind souls: Lita Ford, Patrick Kennison, Bobby Rock, and the great team around them. Can't wait for the upcoming tour dates and to get out and rock!"

He added: "My special thanks to my dear friend and long time Lita bass player Marty O'Brien for making this transition so easy and smooth. Good luck in DAUGHTRY brother. I will of course miss my STEELHEART bros (and all you Steeles out there) but I am planning to stay in your lives and I know STEELHEART will continue to slay without me and be better then ever."

Marty said: "Welcome to the Lita Ford family; Marten Andersson on the bass! Not only a fantastic bass player, but also a great guy and a dear friend of mine! #MartenRules."

In January 2021, Lita told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that her new album contains "some of the best guitar playing" she has heard "in decades." She added: "And I'm not blowing smoke up my own ass, but Gary and I just nailed it with the guitar playing on this record.

"I'm a huge fan of people like Dick Wagner and Steve Hunter from Alice Cooper's 'Welcome To My Nightmare'. I mean, there's some really great duo guitar players — [JUDAS PRIEST's] Glenn Tipton, K.K. Downing… Those guitar players don't exist anymore — they just don't exist. If you wanna hear them, you have to go back in time a little bit and dig them up into your favorite library, favorite music catalog. But I think Gary and I really nailed it on this next record. It's, like, oh my God. I'm crying — I'm just, like, crying listening to this stuff. It's so badass."

Ford's last release was 2016's "Time Capsule", a collection of songs that were recorded by Lita in the past, but never before made available.

Six years ago, Lita released an autobiography, "Living Like A Runaway: A Memoir", via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books),an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.