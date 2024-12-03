LITA FORD, JOEY ALLEN And JERRY DIXON To Perform At Special Concert Celebrating Music And Life Of JACK RUSSELL

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, original GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell's longtime friends Lita Ford, Joey Allen (WARRANT) and Jerry Dixon (WARRANT) will perform the GREAT WHITE songs Jack made famous at a special tribute concert at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Comedian/actor Hal Sparks ("Queer As Folk", "Dude Where's My Car") joins the lineup to host the celebration of the life and music of Russell. More friends and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Friends, family, and fans will come together for a special evening of music and memories in honor of Russell's remarkable legacy. This all-star tribute will celebrate Jack's immense contributions to rock and roll and showcase the vibrant spirit and humor that made him unforgettable.

Presale tickets:

* General: $35

* VIP package: $125

* VIP booths: $500 and up, including $100 food/drink credit and more

Show times:

* Doors for VIP 6:00 p.m.

* Doors for GA 7:00 p.m.

* Show 8:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to organizations supporting Lewy body dementia and MSA research, keeping Jack's memory alive through support for those affected by these conditions.

Russell's death was announced by his family in a social media statement on August 15.

The news of Jack's passing came less than a month after he announced that he was retiring from touring following a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia.

Russell was performing with his version of GREAT WHITE when a pyrotechnics display sparked a nightclub fire that killed 100 people at a 2003 concert in Rhode Island. At the time of the fire, the group that was on the road was called JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE. Guitarist Mark Kendall, who founded GREAT WHITE with Russell in 1982, later said he was asked to join Russell and his solo band on the tour to help boost attendance. Guitarist Ty Longley died in the blaze.

Russell exited GREAT WHITE in December 2011 after he was unable to tour with the group due a series of injuries, including a perforated bowel and a shattered pelvis. Jack largely blamed these injuries on his alcohol and painkiller addictions as well as the prednisone drug he was prescribed.

Russell sued his onetime bandmates in 2012 over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by Kendall, rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Michael Lardie and drummer Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell most recently performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

In October 2022, GREAT WHITE officially named Brett Carlisle as its new lead singer. Carlisle joined the band as the replacement for Andrew Freeman, who sang for GREAT WHITE for only five months.

Carlisle made his live debut with GREAT WHITE on September 24, 2022 at the Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Russell's autobiography, titled "The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative", was released earlier this year via Gatekeeper Press. Penned by author Katelyn Louise "K.L." Doty, it features a sentimental foreword by Lita Ford, with additional commentary from Eric Singer, Eddie Trunk, John Kalodner, Kip Winger and others. The book, with a cover photo by legendary rock photographer Mark Weiss, is available in paperback, hardcover and e-book form.

For more information, visit www.jackrussellbook.com.

Photo courtesy of Frontiers Music Srl