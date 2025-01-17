  • facebook
LIVE NATION And CREW NATION Relief Fund Commit $1 Million To Support Los Angeles Music Community Impacted By Wildfires

January 17, 2025

The Crew Nation global relief fund is committing $1 million to assist performing musicians, live music crew, and live music industry workers affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. Established by Live Nation Entertainment in 2020, Crew Nation has been dedicated to delivering aid to those in the music community experiencing unforeseen hardships.

In response to the wildfires' devastation across L.A. County which are one of the largest natural disasters in U.S. history, Crew Nation has opened applications for grants up to $5,000 for individuals currently employed within the industry facing displacement expenses due to mandatory evacuation orders, damage, or loss. Those seeking support can apply for Crew Nation fund grants here.

"L.A. is home to so many who help make live music possible, and Crew Nation is continuing its core mission of helping this hardworking community through unforeseen hardship," said Michael Rapino, president and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

Separate from Crew Nation, Live Nation is also supporting impacted employees from its Los Angeles headquarters with direct relief through its Taking Care of Our Own program. And the company is partnering to help produce and promote FireAid, a benefit concert on Thursday, January 30, to help rebuild communities and support fire prevention efforts across Southern California.

Crew Nation was created when shows were paused during the pandemic and has helped get assistance to over 16,000 crew globally with a $10 million contribution from Live Nation, supplemented by $8 million from artists, fans, and industry partners. While live music has bounced back, the Fund continues its support, including a recent $5 million pledge through the On The Road Again program.

Anyone looking to support live music artists and crews through the L.A. wildfires can donate to Crew Nation via 501c3.

For more information on Crew Nation, go to this location.

