Watch: SHADOWS FALL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, Ex-MEGADETH Members Jam Metal Classics At 2025 'Extreme Music Awards'

The 2025 Extreme Music Awards show, held on January 11 at Empire Live was a huge success, surpassing last year's inaugural show attendance, while the truly awesome list of metal and hardcore luminaries there to present and lend their chops to Jason Bittner's all-star jam grew exponentially. It was a weekend filled with great music and endless smiles, from the excitement of the black carpet and all-star jam, to the vast array of local talent who took home Extreme Music Awards gold, to the hundreds who came out to support this vibrant music scene.

Albany hometown heavyweights CONCRETE kicked off the weekend on Friday night, January 10 with a sold-out Extreme Music Awards pre-party show at Empire Underground for their new release on Upstate Records, "Mortualis". Another classic blistering set from the band — paired with direct support from BRICK BY BRICK, SMOKE AXD, DYSENTERY, FADED LINE, HOPE FOR NOW and AGAINST THE REIGN — made for an unbeatable night of live music, before the first award was even presented.

Then on Saturday, January 11, bands from the greater upstate New York Capital District and Western Massachusetts regions convened upstairs in the big room at Empire Live, where they were acknowledged for their 2024 accomplishments, amid a star-studded lineup of guest presenters.

2025 Extreme Music Awards winners:

Best Death Metal Band: INVOKE THY WRATH

Best Black Metal Band: MALEFIC

Best Doom/Goth/Stoner Band: FLATWOUNDS

Best Power Metal Band: THE ANTARCTICAN

Best Prog/Math Metal Band: THE PHOENIX AND THE RAVEN

Best Hair/Glam/Sleaze Band: JOE MANSMAN AND THE MIDNIGHT REVIVAL BAND

Best Thrash Metal Band: HATE THE ADVERSARY

Best Grindcore Band: HORSE GRAVE

Best Metalcore Band: OAKHEART

Best Punk Band: THE HAUNTINGS

Best Hardcore Band: FROMWITHIN

Best Hardcore Beatdown Band: TORN OUT

Best Hardcore Punk Band: MURDERER'S ROW

Best Metal Video: CONCRETE's "Cyber Vermin"

Album Of The Year: INVOKE THY WRATH's "Worms"

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jeff Caro (MALEFIC)

Best New Band: GATEWAY

Best Veteran Band: CONCRETE

Best Bassist: Justin Stupplebeen (THE PHOENIX AND THE RAVEN)

Best Guitarist: Jared Weed (CONCRETE, FUTILITY)

Best Drummer: John Glassbrenner (MALEFIC, CONCRETE)

Best Vocalist: Joe Mansman

The evening then concluded with a scorching extended set by Jason Bittner's Extreme Music Awards all-stars, led by drummer Bittner (OVERKILL, SHADOWS FALL),and featuring iconic guest players/presenters like Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS),David Ellefson (MEGADETH),Eric "A.K." Knutson (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM),Dan Lilker (ANTHRAX, S.O.D., NUCLEAR ASSAULT),Jonathan Donais and Matt Bachand (SHADOWS FALL),Craig "Ahead" Setari (SICK OF IT ALL),Matt Byrne (HATEBREED),and many more. Building upon the amazing performances from the 2024 installment, this year's jam was even larger and more ambitious, making history a second time.

The Extreme Music Awards is the culmination of the collaboration between Upstate Black And Blue Productions, RadioRadioX, 93.9 WABY, That Fuzzing Rock Show and 518Scene.com. 2025 marks the second year of this amazing event, which celebrates all things metal, punk and hardcore in the greater 518 Capital Region of upstate New York. The second-annual EMAs was held at Albany, New York's Empire Live — the home of metal, punk and hardcore in upstate New York — on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

