LIVE NATION Announces Return Of 'Concert Week', Offering $25 All-In Tickets To More Than 3,800 Shows Across North America

Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans an unbeatable deal: $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America this year. The annual week-long program kicks off ahead of a robust 2023 summer concert season, getting fans ready to fill their summer months and the rest of their calendar for the year with epic shows and live music from their favorite artists.

The limited-time ticket offer includes over 300 of today's biggest acts across a wide variety of genres, including: hip-hop, country, Latin, R&B, metal, pop, rock, K-Pop, electronic, comedy and more. Concert Week features live events across all venue sizes — from clubs and theaters, to amphitheaters and arenas.

How Concert Week Works: From May 10-16, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they've selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled "Concert Week Promotion," add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the web site, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to Buy Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales beginning Tuesday, May 9. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, May 16 at 11:59 PM, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

How to Access Verizon Presale: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Live Nation Concert Week in the U.S. through Verizon Up for select shows beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. local time. Verizon customers can unlock access to the presale by linking their Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts (linking can be completed anytime in advance, or during the presale window).

How to Access Rakuten Presale: Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET (while supplies last). It's free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across 3,500+ stores. Sign up for Rakuten to receive a presale access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten's app or web site. Terms apply.

How to Access Hilton Honors' Tickets with Points: Hilton Honors, the fastest-growing hotel loyalty program for Hilton's 19 world-class brands, makes it easier for members to score tickets to see their favorite artists and live concerts — even during Live Nation's Concert Week. Members simply need to connect their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts and use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows. The Hilton Honors program is free to join.

Participating shows include:

3 DOORS DOWN

THE OFFSPRING

MISFITS

GHOST

PANTERA

GODSMACK + STAIND

GOO GOO DOLLS

AVATAR

AVENGED SEVENFOLD

BABYMETAL + DETHKLOK

INCUBUS

ROB ZOMBIE+ ALICE COOPER

BEARTOOTH + TRIVIUM

BECKY ROBINSON

SANTANA

SHINEDOWN

BREAKING BENJAMIN

BRET MICHAELS

TARJA

DEF LEPPARD + MÖTLEY CRÜE

LYNYRD SKYNYRD + ZZ TOP

VOLBEAT

W.A.S.P.

DISTURBED

MÅNESKIN

THE WARNING

DREAM THEATER

FOREIGNER

MUDVAYNE

NICKELBACK

And many, many more.

Concert Week all-in tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 cost.

Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

Concert Week all-in tickets are available for select Live Nation events, while inventory lasts.

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship.