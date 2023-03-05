Long-Awaited Documentary About Doom Metal Icon SCOTT 'WINO' WEINRICH To Arrive This Spring

Due this spring, "Wino: The Documentary" is the story of doom rock legend Scott "Wino" Weinrich, known for his many influential bands and projects such as THE OBSESSED, SAINT VITUS, SPIRIT CARAVAN, THE HIDDEN HAND, PREMONITION 13, WINO ACOUSTIC, PLACE OF SKULLS, SHRINEBUILDER, PROBOT, and more.

Dive into the outlaw life, epic career, and enduring influence of Wino in this honest, raw and often hilarious depiction of the man and his music. Woven together with heavier-than-hell live performances from his many legendary bands, the story is structured by the truth told in his own words, through interviews, road trips, tours, intimate behind-the-scenes footage, and the quest to pick up his 1964 Harley Davidson panhead chopper, Mr. Nasty.

"Wino: The Documentary" features interviews and appearances by Bobby Liebling (PENTAGRAM),Dixie Dave (WEEDEATER),Jimmy Bower (DOWN, EYEHATEGOD),Dave Grohl (NIRVANA, FOO FIGHTERS),Philip Anselmo (PANTERA, DOWN),Pepper Keenan (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY),Henry Rollins (BLACK FLAG),and more.

Says Wino: "Hey! After years in the making, 'Wino: The Documentary' is complete - and will be released this spring, starting with a festival premiere at the Maryland International Film Festival, and a theatrical premiere on 4/20/23 at @tinkerstreetcinema in Woodstock, NY. The Maryland screening is happening at the end of March. Date and time coming soon. After the screenings, the film will become available online to stream, and also for purchase on DVD."

For more information, visit wino-art.com.

Weinrich is widely as known as the iconic frontman of cornerstone doom metal founders SAINT VITUS and THE OBSESSED — both founded in the late 1970s and revered for inspiring hundreds of bands in their sovereign wake — as well as SPIRIT CARAVAN, THE HIDDEN HAND and SHRINEBUILDER.

Through his prolific and passion-driven 40-plus-year career, whether he was laying the foundations of modern doom or successfully sailing across stirring folk rock lands, Wino has remained an unwavering force of the underground scene.

Wino formed his first band THE OBSESSED in 1980, starting the reign of "heavy and slow" decades before doom grew into a flourishing worldwide genre unto itself. A few years later, he moved to California to join SAINT VITUS, with whom he released the seminal "Born Too Late" (1986),one of the most powerful statements in doom's early history, with Wino's raspy, heartfelt and punk-charged vocals booming loudly above the crowd of howling, gimmicky Ozzy copycats.

Following a reformation of THE OBSESSED and a brief major-label flirtation in the early 1990s, which included a a piledriving update of BLACK SABBATH's "The Wizard" alongside Geezer Butler, Bill Ward and Rob Halford, Wino formed yet another influential outfit, SPIRIT CARAVAN. The new band fused his trademark sludgy churn with an increased soulfulness, beginning to lay the groundwork for his eventual exploration of acoustic and expansive songwriting. During this time, Dave Grohl also invited Wino to join his all-star PROBOT project alongside Lemmy Kilmister, King Diamond, Max Cavalera and other notables.

Numerous world tours with his various bands later, the creative source remained inexhaustible as Wino embarked on a new direction with the release of his solo debut, "Punctuated Equilibrium". Quickly followed by second solo LP, "Adrift", in 2010 and a series of collaborations with German folk songwriter Conny Ochs, Wino embarked on extensive European and North American tours as a solo act, continuing to maintain his thriving solo output even with the arrival of a much-heralded and welcome re-constitution of THE OBSESSED for the third time in 2017.

Today, Wino is respected the world over as the godfather of doom and one of the heavy music underground's most revered lifers. Worldwide festivals like Roadburn, Hellfest, Psycho Las Vegas, Desertfest, Maryland Deathfest, Rock Hard Fest, Monolith On The Mesa and countless others keep inviting Wino back through his various sonic incarnations year after year.