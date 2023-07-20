Longtime ALL THAT REMAINS Drummer JASON COSTA Quits Band For 'Deeply Personal' Reasons

Longtime ALL THAT REMAINS drummer Jason Costa has announced his departure from the band.

Earlier today, the 50-year-old musician, who has been with ALL THAT REMAINS since 2006, released the following statement via social media: "Hi everyone. For the last 17 years I have had an absolute blast writing, touring, creating and partying in this band with people that I love and respect.

"My reasons for leaving are deeply personal and have nothing to do with any drama or anything within the band. I love these guys and consider myself extremely lucky to have been a part of this for so long.

"I won't be quitting music for good so hopefully I'll still see all you friends and acquaintances around the world again in the future! Thank you all so much for countless great shows, energy and incredibly fun times!!"

Jason was the featured drummer on the last six ALL THAT REMAINS albums: "Overcome" (2008),"For We Are Many" (2010),"A War You Cannot Win" (2012),"The Order Of Things" (2015),"Madness" (2017) and "Victim Of The New Disease" (2018). He is notable for being one of the few heavy metal drummers to play solely with the "traditional grip."

Back in March 2022, Costa left ALL THAT REMAINS' U.S. tour in order to "deal with some personal matters." He was temporarily replaced by Anthony Barone, who had previously played with BENEATH THE MASSACRE and SHADOW OF INTENT.

Earlier this year, ALL THAT REMAINS's breakthrough album "The Fall Of Ideals", was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for sales in excess of 500,000 copies in the United States.

Last year, ALL THAT REMAINS embarked on "The Fall Of Ideals" 15th-anniversary tour.

"The Fall Of Ideals" was reissued in November 2021. The best-selling title features such fan favorites as "This Calling", "Six" and "The Air That I Breathe".