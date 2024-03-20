Longtime STYX Bassist RICKY PHILLIPS Announces His Departure

STYX bassist Ricky Phillips has announced his departure from the band after a 21-year run.

Earlier today, the 71-year-old musician released the following statement via his social media: "Dear Friends, after touring for 50 years with THE BABYS, BAD ENGLISH, opening for Tina Turner (on the Private Dancer tour with John Parr),Belinda Carlisle's first solo tour, rehearsing in Tahoe and recording at Little Mountain in Canada with Jimmy Page and David Coverdale and writing, touring, and co-producing 10/10 with Ronnie Montrose, to name a chosen few...I'm taking a breather.

"My last 20+ years of touring and recording with my friends in STYX has come to an end. I am taking a break from the road. I'm not retiring, just taking a break. Presently, I have accepted an offer to co-produce a project in a studio close to home. I've known since I was a kid that live performance is in my blood so, in time I will post any future engagements or commitments. But for right now, Melissa and I will share coffee talk and meals from home...with our critters close by.

"Of course, I will always cherish the adventurous days recording and touring with STYX. And, I will truly miss the wonderfully-crazy and faithful STYX fans...whose smiling faces I often saw more than my own family.

"Peace be with you all... and Happy Trails, Ricky".

The remaining members of STYX added in a separate statement: "It was a joy to spend two decades with Ricky Phillips in STYX and we wish him all the best in his next adventure. He'll always be a part of the STYX family and we'll miss his presence on our stage and in our touring lives. With all our love, The STYX Family."

Ricky began his recording career in the early 1980s with THE BABYS. After three years of success, the members of the band parted ways and Ricky began writing, doing sessions and extensive touring as a sideman. In 1984, he wrote some music for the movie "The Terminator", which opened a new world of opportunities. In 1986, he worked with Ted Nugent on his solo project "Little Miss Dangerous" and 1988 found him contributing to Eddie Money's "Nothing To Lose" album.

Later on, he and Jonathan Cain of JOURNEY decided to put another band together. BAD ENGLISH would represent the merging of THE BABYS and JOURNEY. In 1989, their self-titled album became a platinum selling album with several hits on the charts. BAD ENGLISH went on and released "Backlash" in 1991.

Ricky kept busy with his music by working with Jimmy Page and David Coverdale for the "Coverdale/Page" album released in 1993.

As time went on, he decided to build his own studio in North Hollywood in order to pursue his musical projects. In 1995, the first CD he produced and engineered was the critically acclaimed "Frederiksen/Phillips" CD, a duo with ex-TOTO singer Fergie Frederiksen which featured guests from YES, CHICAGO, JOURNEY, MR. MISTER, TOWER OF POWER, MR. BIG and CCR, to name a few. In 1999, he also produced the first solo CD of Fergie Frederiksen, "Equilibrium".

Through the years, including the time he spent with BAD ENGLISH, Phillips maintained those friendships and, in 2003, he received a call from STYX guitarist and vocalist Tommy Shaw to join the band.

In a 2014 interview with Times Record, Phillips stated about the prospect of more lineup changes in STYX: "If something happens to one of us, it will definitely change the dynamic of STYX. When one of us isn’t there, even if it's for a soundcheck, something changes and it's weird. We realize what we have, and in STYX, we appreciate it."

