LORD OF THE LOST Announces January/February 2026 North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Germany's LORD OF THE LOST is back with the beautiful darkwave-metal epic "I Will Die In It", the second single release from the band's upcoming album "Opvs Noir Vol. 1", due out August 8, 2025 via Napalm Records. The track weaves through melancholic soundscapes, echoing a call to rise above stagnation and fleeting comfort, to become the architect of your own fate. It is accompanied by an official music video that perfectly complements the song's dark, mystical and hard-hitting atmosphere.

In the world of LORD OF THE LOST, inspiration comes from everywhere, and the No. 1-charting band has returned to their darker, atmospheric roots after their glamorous "Blood & Glitter" chapter, where the band represented Germany in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest finals and broke into mainstream press. "Opvs Noir Vol. 1" is LORD OF THE LOST's first album of an exciting album trilogy, featuring several strictly limited special editions.

LORD OF THE LOST frontman Chris Harms comments: "'I Will Die In It' is a musical motivational speech to find the strength to pursue happiness that is self-determined and born of one's own will. No matter the circumstances we were born into or raised in, we all carry the power within us to change our lives and the world around us, to give love and to receive it. At least, this is what I want to believe in — because without that belief, everything would be hopeless.

"I was not born in love, but I will die in it."

What is the essence of LORD OF THE LOST in 2025? That is one of the questions "Opvs Noir Vol. 1" fearlessly begins to answer. Once again, the band proves not only musical excellence but also masterful craftsmanship: produced by Chris Harms, recorded, mixed, and mastered at the legendary Chameleon Studios in Hamburg, the 11 tracks hit with a force and brilliance that immediately transport us into a dark-yet-colorful ballroom. From there, the tone is set: darkwave metal on an amphitheater scale.

Harms states about the album: "Darkness, melancholy, loneliness — all words that often have negative connotations, that we may associate with danger, sadness and loss, and not without reason. But darkness can also be security, melancholy the warm and sentimental feeling of our memories, and loneliness becomes necessary silence, peace and inner contemplation. 'Opvs Noir' is a travel guide, or perhaps also a travelogue, through the dark sides of our inner world, which so often move precisely in the area of tension between what we emotionally categorize as positive or negative. And with 'Vol. 1', all of this is just the beginning of this three-part journey..."

"Opvs Noir Vol. 1" track listing:

01. Bazaar Bizarre

02. My Sanctuary

03. Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness (& Within Temptation)

04. I Will Die In It

05. Moonstruck (& Stimmgewalt)

06. Damage (feat. Whiplasher Bernadotte)

07. Ghosts (feat. Tina Guo)

08. Lords Of Fyre (& Feuerschwanz)

09. The Things We Do For Love

10. The Sadness In Everything (feat. Anna Maria Rose)

11. Dreams Are Never Alone

"Opvs Noir" is not only a musically exciting step but also a bold one! This becomes clear when looking at LORD OF THE LOST's immediate past: support for IRON MAIDEN on two European tours, followed by their first North American shows in over a decade, sold-out headlining tours, participation in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, a No. 1 chart entry in Germany with the previous album "Blood & Glitter", celebrated performances at the biggest festivals worldwide — they even had the honour of meeting King Charles in person. Hand on heart: How easy would it have been to keep riding this wave of success just a little longer? But that's not how LORD OF THE LOST operates — the only constant remains change.

LORD OF THE LOST will embark on the "Dark Winter" North American tour in January/February 2026. Co-headlining the trek will be THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE, with WEDNESDAY 13 serving as the special guest.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, May 29 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "LORD26" using the ticketing links below to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

2026 tour dates:

Jan. 19 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage (buy tickets)

Jan. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (buy tickets)

Jan. 21 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place (buy tickets)

Jan. 23 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall (buy tickets)

Jan. 24 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (buy tickets)

Jan. 25 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre (buy tickets)

Jan. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre (buy tickets)

Jan. 28 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues (buy tickets)

Jan. 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bongart's (buy tickets)

Jan. 30 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall (buy tickets)

Jan. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall (buy tickets)

Feb. 02 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue (buy tickets)

Feb. 04 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall (buy tickets)

Feb. 05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (buy tickets)

Feb. 07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda (buy tickets)

Feb. 08 - San Francisco, CA @ UC Theatre (buy tickets)

LORD OF THE LOST is:

Chris Harms - Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers - Guitar

Benjamin "Benji" Mundigler - Guitar, Synths

Klaas Helmecke - Bass

Gerrit Heinemann - Piano, Synths, Percussion

Niklas Kahl - Drums

Photo credit: VD Pictures