Watch: ZAKK SABBATH Kicks Off Fall 2025 Tour In Rancho Mirage, California

Scott Perry of the LiveRockMusic channel on YouTube has uploaded video of ZAKK SABBATH's entire October 30 concert at The Show at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, California. You can now watch the footage below.

ZAKK SABBATH is the BLACK SABBATH tribute band featuring guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE),bassist Robert "Blasko" Nicholson (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) and drummer Joey Castillo (DANZIG, QUEEN OF THE STONE AGE). Nicholson and Castillo are not part of ZAKK SABBATH's current touring lineup and are being replaced on the road by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's John "JD" DeServio and Jeff Fabb, respectively.

ZAKK SABBATH's fall 2025 tour kicked off in Rancho Mirage and will wrap up on December 16 in San Diego, California. Support on the trek is coming from BONFIRE - (November 9 through December 16),USE YOUR ILLUSION (October 30 through November 8) and DARK CHAPEL (all dates except October 30 and November 22).

In September 2024, ZAKK SABBATH announced the release of "Greatest Riffs", a digital collection celebrating the iconic music of BLACK SABBATH and their legendary guitarist Tony Iommi. Featuring a handpicked selection of tracks, this release pays tribute to the band that defined heavy metal for generations.

Formed by Wylde in 2014, ZAKK SABBATH has brought the music of BLACK SABBATH to life through explosive live performances and recordings. For the first time, fans can enjoy "Greatest Riffs" on all major streaming platforms. This digital release brings together some of the most powerful and enduring songs from the ZAKK SABBATH albums "Vertigo" and "Doomed Forever Forever Doomed", previously only available in physical formats.

Back in 2019, Zakk told the 92 KQRS radio station about how the idea for ZAKK SABBATH came about: " The funny thing is I was playing these songs when I was probably 15 at keg parties back in the day in Jackson, New Jersey, when we were in high school. And now I'm [58] years old and I'm still playing BLACK SABBATH songs, except there's a couple more people, and there's more kegs. [laughs] So that just goes to show you how timeless the music is.

"It's a great time. It really is," he continued. "It all started when me and Blasko, we'd end up playing these metal all-star jams. And so if there was another drummer playing all the time, it was just, like, there would be no rehearsals. So it was just, like, when we're gonna meet, it would just be, like, 'All right, well, what are we gonna play?' So the common ground behind between everybody, if you play rock or metal or just whatever, the whole thing is part of your education, like being a classical musician, Bach, Beethoven or Mozart, so you're gonna know something from one of those guys just because that's part of your education. So, obviously, SABBATH, whether it's SABBATH, [LED] ZEPPELIN or DEEP PURPLE, you know riffs or songs from every one of these bands. So it's just, like I said, part of your education. So the common denominator would always be SABBATH. So the whole thing is just, like, 'Well see if he knows how to play 'Fairies Wear Boots' and 'Into The Void' and 'War Pigs' or something.' So that that's how it all started. So then the running joke would always be, Blasko would just say, 'Well, what are we gonna play next time we'd end up doing it again? What are we gonna play next time?' It's just, like, 'Well, why don't we just play the Zakk SABBATH set?' That's how it all started. And here we are now — now we're actually touring… It really is a great time, for sure."