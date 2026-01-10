LORDS OF ACID Announce 'Cheeky Freaky' U.S. Tour; First New Album In Eight Years Due In 2026

Electronic provocateurs LORDS OF ACID return to the stage on April 25 with the "Cheeky Freaky Tour". The headlining tour marks a new chapter for the iconic act and delivers an uncompromising live show that remains true to the band's recognizable aesthetic and provocative character.

The tour — a high-voltage, multi-artist spectacle — will visit 29 cities across the United States, from coast to coast, and includes both headline club shows and festival appearances, among them Sick New World (April 25, Las Vegas) and Ritual Noize Fest (May 2, Denver). Each performance is designed as an intense and immersive experience, rooted in the long live history of LORDS OF ACID.

"For the first time in eight years, there is truly new material," says Praga Khan, founder and creative force behind LORDS OF ACID. "A new album is coming, and the 'Cheeky Freaky Tour' ushers in a new era for the band, with respect for the past, but with a clear focus on the future."

The "Cheeky Freaky Tour" is not a nostalgic look back, but a reaffirmation of everything LORDS OF ACID have stood for over the decades: an idiosyncratic approach to electronic music, a strong identity, and a live experience that confronts, seduces, and surprises.

Led by the current Acid Queen Carla Harvey (ex-BUTCHER BABIES),LORDS OF ACID deliver a set in which iconic tracks such as "Pussy", "I Sit On Acid" and "Crablouse" seamlessly merge with new material. The show focuses on tension, dynamics, and presence, without distancing itself from the band's roots.

The tour — a blend of pounding electronic beats, glam chaos, club culture, and pure attitude — is supported by a carefully curated line-up, each act contributing to the depth of the evening in its own way:

* DEAD ON A SUNDAY brings raw, modern gothic energy.

* PRINCESS SUPERSTAR is known for sharp lyrics, and a distinctive, club ready swagger.

* TONY AND THE KIKI add alternative, fashion-forward pop flair.

* MZ NEON opens the night with pulsating, underground-inspired electronic sounds.

In addition, the tour offers audiences a first live introduction to the new LORDS OF ACID album, on which both PRINCESS SUPERSTAR and TONY AND THE KIKI appear.

Known for decades of boundary-pushing sound and performance, LORDS OF ACID continue to redefine what a live electronic show can be: loud, visual, playful, and fearless.

The "Cheeky Freaky Tour" dates are as follows:

April 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World *

April 26 - Fontana, CA - Stage Red +

April 29 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater +

April 30 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater +

May 01 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep +

May 02 - Denver, CO - Ritual Noize Fest *

May 04 - Kansas City, KS - Warehouse

May 05 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

May 06 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

May 07 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

May 08 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

May 09 - Washington, DC - Union

May 11 - Cleveland, OH - Mercury

May 12 - New York, NY - Racket

May 14 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade +

May 15 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

May 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

May 17 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

May 19 - Fort Walton Beach, FL- Downtown Music Hall

May 21 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

May 22 - Dallas, TX - Trees

May 23 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

May 24 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

May 26 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

May 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile

May 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Swandive

May 29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

May 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

May 31 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

* LORDS OF ACID only

+ No DEAD ON A SUNDAY