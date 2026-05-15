LORDS OF ACID, Featuring Ex-BUTCHER BABIES Vocalist CARLA HARVEY, Release New Single 'Dream Boy'

The pioneering electronic dance act LORDS OF ACID has released its second single of 2026. "Dream Boy" is described by the group as "a dark trip through the streets of Necropolis, where addiction feels like salvation and nightmares wear a beautiful disguise."

The song is built as a dialogue between desperation and seduction: a broken soul screaming from inside the chaos, while vocalist Carla Harvey (ex-BUTCHER BABIES) answers like a dangerous angel floating through the smoke.

"'Dream Boy' isn't about judging addiction," LORDS OF ACID continue. "It's about understanding the pain, loneliness and emptiness that drive people toward it in the first place. We wanted the verses to feel raw and claustrophobic, almost like a panic attack, while the reggae-inspired chorus drifts like a hallucination you never want to wake up from. The line 'Dream boy, keep on floating in the sun' sounds warm and beautiful at first, until you realize it's about somebody slowly disappearing in plain sight. It is one of the darkest songs we have ever written, but underneath the shadows there's still a message of human connection, desire and the search for a real high that doesn't destroy you."

"Dream Boy" follows the recently released "Karaoke Superstar", a tongue-in-cheek collaboration with the hit-making U.S. vocalist and DJ Princess Superstar. It saw the group in full theatrical mode on a hyper-sexual, neon-drenched industrial, metal, acid dance anthem inspired by Japanese game show chaos, underground fetish culture and the absurdity of pop stardom.

Both tracks will appear on a long-awaited seventh LORDS OF ACID album in late 2026 that is set to feature other notable guest vocalists as well as the powerhouse voice of Harvey, the reigning "Acid Queen". Renowned for her commanding stage presence, the distinctive U.S. singer joined the group in early 2025, having previously been in the metal band BUTCHER BABIES.

LORDS OF ACID have maintained an intensive live schedule and are currently midway through a "Cheeky Freaky Tour" of the U.S. that runs until the end of May.

Formed in Antwerp, Belgium in 1988, LORDS OF ACID are recognized as one of the most influential acts to emerge from the hard-edged electronic dance music scene of that era. Adopting and adapting underground club culture aesthetics fom the off, they blended techno, acid house and industrial music with provocative lyrics on themes of sexuality, drug use and hedonism. Debuting with the classic New Beat single "I Sit On Acid", their debut album, "Lust", appeared in 1991 and was followed periodically by further releases that saw the group become a staple of the Billboard dance and alternative charts. Having built a substantial global following while maintaining a multi-decade touring career, LORDS OF ACID remain one of their genre's most recognizable and enduring names.