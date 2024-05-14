LORNA SHORE Announces North American Tour With WHITECHAPEL, KUBLAI KHAN TX, SANGUISUGABOGG

LORNA SHORE has announced a North American tour with WHITECHAPEL, KUBLAI KHAN TX and SANGUISUGABOGG, set to take place this September/October. LORNA SHORE will play its latest album, "Pain Remains", in its entirety on this this Live Nation-produced special run of headline dates, making this is one show not to be missed.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale on Tuesday, May 14. The Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales begin Tuesday, May 14 at 2 p.m. ET. Spotify presale begins Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Local presales begin Thursday, May 16 at 10 a.m. local time. All presales end Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. local time. General onsale begins Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of LORNA SHORE North American tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 14 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 14 at 12 p.m. ET through Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

LORNA SHORE North American tour with WHITECHAPEL, KUBLAI KHAN TX, SANGUISUGABOGG:

Sep. 19 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Sep. 20 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Sep. 21 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center

Sep. 22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

Sep. 24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sep. 25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Sep. 27 - Louder Than Life Fest - Louisville, KY*

Sep. 28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Sep. 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Sep. 30 - The Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO*

Oct. 02 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Oct. 03 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

Oct. 04 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Oct. 05 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

Oct. 07 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Oct. 08 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 10 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Oct. 12 - Aftershock Fest - Sacramento, CA*

Oct. 14 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Oct. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Oct. 18 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 19 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Oct. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Oct. 22 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Oct. 23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Oct. 24 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora*

Oct. 25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Oct. 30 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

* Not a Live Nation date

Pushing beyond preconception and musical boundaries, "Pain Remains" has been named "one of the best symphonic metal and deathcore albums" (Metal Injection),earned "album of the year" accolades upon its release (Loudwire),and it continues to take the music world by storm, with no signs of slowing down.

LORNA SHORE recruited singer Will Ramos (MONUMENT OF A MEMORY, ex-A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE) in 2021 following the departure of the band's previous vocalist, CJ McCreery.

LORNA SHORE drummer Austin Archey told Cleveland Scene that he and his bandmates were aware of Ramos's skills because A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE had played some shows with LORNA SHORE.

"We just knew he was this dude who looks super young," Archey said of Ramos. "But when we lost our old vocalist, I reached out to him. I didn’t know if he’d be interested. He was all in. Seven years into a career, it’s hard to find someone with that dedication. He was very prepared. I think he prepared his whole life for this. His first long tour with us was a two-week stretch. He hadn't done anything like that. It was remarkable to see him step up from the ashes and become bigger than all of us."

LORNA SHORE is:

Adam De Micco - guitar

Will Ramos - vocals

Austin Archey - drums

Andrew O'Connor – guitar

Photo credit: Mike Elliott (@mpelliott)