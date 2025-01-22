LORRAINE LEWIS Joins OnlyFans, Announces Plans To Resurrect FEMME FATALE With New Lineup

With her powerful, gutsy voice, Lorraine Lewis cemented her place in the rock world as lead vocalist for the band FEMME FATALE with their 1988 self-titled MCA album. It produced two big rock singles and MTV videos: "Waiting For The Big One" and "Falling In And Out of Love".

Coming off a nearly six-year run as the fiery lead vocalist of VIXEN, whom she was invited to join in 2019, the 66-year-old singer, songwriter, and sexy no-holds-barred performer is now doubling down on her legacy with a new FEMME FATALE lineup.

"FEMME FATALE is what most people know me for," says Lorraine. "I like being the only girl in the room, and I'm determined to keep my rock legacy alive. I've been working with a renowned songwriter/producer for a FEMME FATALE release. I'm lining up my band and hoping to have something out this year. We have a plan and are looking for the right fit with a label. I want to be around people who 'get me' and I'll never stop doing what I love. Rock and roll never dies."

Notably, Lorraine has also been recording with Lou Gramm, the original FOREIGNER lead singer and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer. They have recorded an interpretation of David Bowie's "Heroes" for release this June (exact date to be announced).

"While the classic song has been covered by many others, it has never been recorded as a duet with a male and female voice," says Lorraine. "When Lou sings the line, 'I will be king and you will be queen', I melt."

"Lou is vocally brilliant," she adds. "There were moments I could hardly believe I was in the studio with him. The voice I have loved since I sang in bar bands in my hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. I mean, 'Hot Blooded', 'Cold As Ice' and 'Midnight Blue'. His voice and chops are like no one I've ever worked with."

In addition to her musical projects, "I'm excited to have jumped into the OnlyFans arena!" says Lorraine. "I've always been unpredictable, and I know guys and girls have had my photo or poster on their wall since my hot videos back in the day. It's time to go for it, have some fun and show off my wild side! I mean one of my singles is called 'Waiting For The Big One'. It just makes sense. I recently saw a clip of Cher saying she wished she would have been 'badder' which made me think, 'Hell yes, I'm joining OnlyFans.' I've wanted to for the longest time. Have you ever wondered what it's like for me to be your girlfriend? Well here's your chance. I'm following in the footsteps of Cardi B., Carmen Electra, Drea De Matteo, and more!"

"So many people put down social media," she adds," but I love it. It's a way to connect with my tribe on a more personal level. I love being belly to belly with the fans & friends of mine."

Lorraine explains how her presence on social media led to working with Gramm. "I do a live 'Q and A' every Sunday at 5 p.m. Pacific (8 p.m. Eastern) where I let my tribe ask me anything. A question I get often is: 'Who would you want to record with?' My answer is always the same: #1 Lou Gramm, #2 Paul Rodgers, and #3 David Lee Roth.

"One Monday back in April," she recalls, "I got a message from his team on Instagram asking what songs I would want to do with Lou! I was stunned. Is this for real? They asked for my phone number and could I take a call with Lou on a Friday at 1:30 p.m. Pacific. Of course I said yes, not really sure this was legit. But Friday at 1:30 p.m. Pacific, I got a call and it was Mr. Gramm himself!! He told me to call him Lou. We started emailing and talking once a week to decide on songs we wanted to record together. It took several months, but we decided on some songs, recorded our vocals in May on our first track."

Lorraine is all lit up for 2025 and beyond. "I'm an entertainer. Before FEMME FATALE, I was always a singer and performer who wanted to push beyond the limits," she says. "That will never change, and I'm more fearless than ever. I've recently done stand up and I'm open to having a podcast. I'm still creating reality TV, have plans to produce a docu series, and want to do a remake of a movie. I'm an open book but still have secrets for my exciting future. I'm here to have fun, and live life to the fullest!! Let's F-ing GO!!"