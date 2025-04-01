PIERCE THE VEIL Announces October 2025 Tour Dates

Due to unprecedented fan demand, PIERCE THE VEIL has announced the addition of new tour dates to their highly anticipated "I Can't Hear You" tour, with the North American leg now set to continue through October 2025. New fall stops on this massive 43-date run include Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Cincinnati, Ohio; Hartford, Connecticut; Birmingham, Alabama; West Palm Beach, Florida and more. All dates are listed below and tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour will feature an exciting lineup of support acts across its various legs. In North America, fans can look forward to SLEEPING WITH SIRENS as direct support, with BEACH WEATHER and DAISY GRENADE joining on select dates for the first run and the new leg features HEALTH as direct support, with ECCA VANDAL and LIKE ROSES on all dates. In Europe, the stage will heat up with support from CAVETOWN, HOT MULLIGAN and CRAWLERS. Support for the Latin American leg will be announced soon.

Now covering 60 dates across North America, Europe and Latin America, this tour marks a bold new milestone for PIERCE THE VEIL, following their standout summer as main support for BLINK-182 on the "One More Time" tour.

In addition to Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum, PIERCE THE VEIL will also make stops at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England; and Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil.

Throughout the "I Can't Hear You" tour, PIERCE THE VEIL will not only be playing songs off its most recent chart-topping album, 2023's "Jaws Of Life", but also tracks from across the band's five studio releases, taking fans back to the early days of "A Flair For The Dramatic" through 2010's Billboard-charting "Selfish Machines", "Collide With The Sky" which featured "King For A Day", and the raw intensity of "Misadventures". Whether you're a longtime listener or new to PIERCE THE VEIL, the setlist promises a journey from their evolution of their post-hardcore sound to a band that delivers a No. 1 radio hit, showcasing the same high-energy performances and emotional depth that have cemented them as icons of the genre.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, April 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time at PierceTheVeil.net.

Citi is the official card of the U.S. dates of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 1 at 12 p.m. EST until Thursday, April 3 at 11:59 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

North American tour dates:

May 13 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC *%

May 15 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL *% – SOLD OUT

May 16 - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta GA *%

May 17 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL ^%^

May 19 - Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA *% – SOLD OUT

May 20 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY *% – SOLD OUT

May 24 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA *%

May 25 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA *

May 27 - Place Bell - Laval, QC *

May 28 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *– SOLD OUT

May 30 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *

June 01 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Sterling Heights, MI * – SOLD OUT

June 03 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

June 04 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN * – SOLD OUT

June 06 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN * – SOLD OUT

June 07 - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL * – SOLD OUT

June 08 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO *#

June 11 - Moody Center - Austin, TX *# – INVENTORY RELEASED

June 12 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston, TX *# – SOLD OUT

June 13 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX *# – SOLD OUT

June 15 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ *# – SOLD OUT

June 17 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM *# – SOLD OUT

June 19 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO *# – SOLD OUT

June 20 - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT *#

June 22 - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA *# – SOLD OUT

June 23 - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA *#

June 25 - Toyota Pavilion at Concord - Concord, CA *# – SOLD OUT

June 26 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA *# – SOLD OUT

June 27 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA *# – SOLD OUT

June 29 - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino - Las Vegas, NV *# – SOLD OUT

July 1 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA *# – SOLD OUT

Newly added shows:

October 14 - Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK +

October 15 - Walmart Amp - Rogers, AR +

October 17 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater -- Milwaukee, WI +

October 18 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN +

October 19 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH +

October 21 - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY +

October 22 - The XFINITY Theatre - Hartford, CT +

October 24 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, VA +

October 25 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC +

October 26 - Coca-Cola Amphitheater - Birmingham, AL +

October 28 - CCNB Amphitheatre - Simpsonville, SC +

October 30 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL +

* w/ SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

% w/ DAISY GRENADE

# w/ BEACH WEATHER

+ w/ HEALTH, ECCA VANDAL, LIKE ROSES

^ not a Live Nation date

Photo by Anthony Tran