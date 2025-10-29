LORRAINE LEWIS's FEMME FATALE Releases Music Video For New Single 'Bad Love' Featuring BUMBLEFOOT

Lorraine Lewis's long-running band FEMME FATALE has just released a new single, "Bad Love", via Cleopatra Records. The song's accompanying music video, directed by Vicente Cordero and shot by David Hernandez, can be seen below.

FEMME FATALE's first single after years out of the spotlight, "Living Like There's No Tomorrow", made a monster splash earlier this year, and now they're back with "Bad Love", a dynamite stomper that's accompanied by one of the most incendiary videos of the year. The clip is a visual extravaganza that hits as hard as the song itself. "And yes," Lorraine confirms. "That's real fire. We also brought in some incredible fire performers and even a real firefighter from the adult industry named Eva Angelina. Without giving too much away, let's just say the video is HOTTT!"

Written by Lorraine, TRIXTER guitarist/producer Steve Brown and guitarist David Julian, "Bad Love", she says, "is about that magnetic kind of connection you know isn't good for you, but you keep going back anyway. It's messy, it's addictive and it's real. I wanted to capture that push-and-pull between desire and self-preservation. We've all been there. We see the red flag and still jump in headfirst... but if that red flag's on fire? Baby, that's your cue to run.

"I'm lucky to work with Steve," she continues. "He is always magic. Steve and David really helped bring 'Bad Love' to life sonically."

But Steve also brought in some heavy hitters for the track — the killer rhythm section of Joey Cassata on drums and Sean McNabb on bass. Plus, what Lorraine so accurately describes as "a slaying guitar solo" from former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal. The result is a truly pyro-powered feast for all the senses, with Lorraine looking and sounding as mesmeric as ever, and the band (with drummer Nick Mason dipping for Cassata) as electrifyingly assaultive as the song demands.

But how could they be anything else? As Lorraine says, "There's no faking that heat."

In a recent interview with Rev. Tom Brice of Sportzwire Radio, Lorraine stated about "Bad Love": "Steve Brown plays guitar, and David Julian plays rhythm guitar on the track. And we also are featuring Bumblefoot… That's a really big deal. And I'm super honored and grateful that he's on the track. And his solo is sick — it's so sick. It's gorgeous. It's layered and just juicy and delicious. So I can't wait for people to hear the track."

Regarding her collaboration with Brown, Lewis told Sportzwire Radio: "A lot of people are working with Steve, because Steve is an amazing producer. It was last year that Steve reached out to me. He was just coming off the success of [Ace Frehley's] '10,000 Volts' album. [The '10,000 Volts' title track is a] great, great song. That and 'Cherry Medicine' I loved off the album. Classic Ace but in 2024. It was great."

She continued: "I'm just so lucky that Steve reached out to me. Steve and I were labelmates back in the day on MCA. We've also done the cruises together. We've known each other a long time. And so he reached out to me and said, 'Hey, let's do an album.' And I said, 'Let's go.' So the first song was 'Living Like There's No Tomorrow'. He had the chorus ready to go. I immediately was, like, 'Oh, this is such a great anthem.' And it just spoke to me then with everything that had gone on in the previous months before we started working together."

"Living Like There's No Tomorrow" was written by Lewis and Brown, who also produced the song at his Mojo Vegas 6160 studio in New Jersey. The track was engineered by Brown and Scott Gutierezz and was mixed by Bruno Ravel.

"Living Like There's No Tomorrow" features Brown and David Julian on guitars, with the guitar solo played by R.J. Ronquillo, and drums played by Kent Slucher.

FEMME FATALE released a self-titled MCA album in 1988 which produced two big rock singles and MTV videos: "Waiting For The Big One" and "Falling In And Out of Love".

The 67-year-old Lewis reactivated FEMME FATALE after a nearly six-year run as the lead vocalist of VIXEN, whom she was invited to join in 2019. Lorraine has also been recording with Lou Gramm, the original FOREIGNER lead singer and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer. They have recorded an interpretation of David Bowie's "Heroes".

Lewis was fired from VIXEN in May 2024 and was replaced by Rosa Laricchiuta.

In January 2019, VIXEN recruited Lewis as its new lead singer following the departure of Janet Gardner.

Lewis had already performed with VIXEN in March 2018 in Durant, Oklahoma while Gardner was recovering from surgery.

A collection of demos for what was supposed to be FEMME FATALE's second album, "One More For The Road", was released in 2016 via FnA Records. The demos were recorded back in 1989/1990 with the original bandmembers and had never seen the light of day until more than a quarter century later.

"One More For The Road" contained 14 tracks, including a version of Janis Joplin's "Piece Of My Heart".

FEMME FATALE released a live album in April 2024, "Demos + Live", that also included five demo tracks and a cover of AC/DC's "It's A Long Way To The Top".

In a recent interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, Lewis stated about the current FEMME FATALE lineup: "Well, it's all guys, for one thing. I've had a wonderful time being with the ladies of rock and roll — do not get me wrong — I've had a major blast. But FEMME FATALE originally was myself and four rocking guys, and we're getting back to the roots of that.

"Look, we can't go back to the '80s — I don't wanna do that — but I do want to be the front person, the leader of the pack that has these great rocking guys in back of me," she explained. "And so we're getting back to that look, getting back to that sound."