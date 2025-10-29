TYKETTO To Release New Album, 'Closer To The Sun', In March 2026

Hard-rocking quintet TYKETTO will release its sixth studio album, "Closer To The Sun", in March 2026. The band, consisting of Danny Vaughn (vocals),Harry Scott Elliott (guitar),Ged Rylands (keyboards),Chris Childs (bass) and Johnny Dee (drums),will make the LP available via British rock specialist label Silver Lining Music, which is home to the likes of EUROPE, URIAH HEEP, SAXON, Michael Monroe, SOEN and DIAMOND HEAD, to name a few.

With founding member Vaughn at the helm, TYKETTO continues to create and craft the type of powerful, anthemic songs which saw the band burst through the hard rock landscape in 1987 and release its debut album, "Don't Come Easy", through Geffen Records in 1989. Since that landmark debut, TYKETTO has released a further four studio albums and toured internationally to a loyal and dedicated fan base.

"I was pleasantly shocked when Danny and the band put pen to paper," says Silver Lining owner Thomas Jensen. "We're talking about a really wonderful band in terms of sheer songwriting quality and live delivery, and if I'm honest, one which probably didn't get the credit it deserves. We're all glad to be part of a team determined to shift that needle!"

Vaughn adds: "Many years of hard work ground to a complete halt when COVID first hit us all, and it was really touch and go as to whether or not TYKETTO would continue. Since our return in 2023, the band has been on a steady upward trajectory, with more fans coming out to see and support us than ever before. This fantastic upward rise has now culminated in our signing a brand-new record deal with Silver Lining Music, who have already shown not only love and support for us, but also a real understanding for our personal relationship with our fans. The end result of all of this is an album that TYKETTO fans are going to absolutely fall in love with. For TYKETTO, these are the best of times!"

This past August, Vaughn told Euro Weekly News about "Closer To The Sun": "I'm buzzing about our new album — it's going to be a fan favorite. We just finished mastering it, and it drops in March. A tour is planned, along with some big festivals."

In late 2024, Vaughn told Myglobalmind about the TYKETTO songwriting process: "It's a team effort in that everybody is submitting music to me, and I'm just keeping it all in files. I get to decide what's TYKETTO and what isn't. I tend to want to be the guy that always does the lyrics and melody because I have to believe in what I'm singing. Harry has submitted some loose lyrical ideas, and I've thought, 'Oh, I can work with this.' It's not really a question of arrogance; it's just that I'm the vehicle that these songs have to get through, so I need to understand or believe in what I'm singing."

