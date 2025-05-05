LOU GRAMM On FOREIGNER's 'I Want To Know What Love Is': 'We Were Worried' Releasing A Song Like That Would 'Damage Our Rock Reputation'

In a new interview with Chile's Radio Futuro, original FOREIGNER singer Lou Gramm talked about the band's classic power ballad "I Want To Know What Love Is", which topped the Billboard pop chart more than 40 years ago. Released as a single in November of 1984, the track steadily climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on February 1, 1985. It has since become one of the biggest ballads in rock history. Regarding how he and his FOREIGNER bandmates felt about releasing such a mellow song as a single, Gramm said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I remember those times pretty vividly. And we were a little worried that releasing a song like that was going to damage our rock reputation. We had another hit ballad before, 'Waiting For A Girl Like You', but we all felt that this was something different and special and it almost went beyond being a rock song. With the gospel choir in there, it kind of moved it through rock into — I don't know — gospel. It just transcended musical modes, and we were wondering if it would enhance or damage our reputation as a rock band."

According to Gramm, any trepidation he and his FOREIGNER bandmates might have had about releasing "I Want To Know What Love Is" as a single went away very quickly. He said: "As soon as we heard it on the radio and started getting comments from our family and friends, how they never heard a song like that from us, and how much they loved it, and we saw it racing up the charts, we learned it well enough to play to get ready to tour and perform it at a precise time of the set. And we went around the world just to promote the song, talking to radio stations and newspapers and rock magazines. We did a tour of the world just for press. And I remember we were in Switzerland and we had just done a heavy day of promotion, and we had a meal and we were sitting around, sipping a glass of red wine, and the operator from the hotel called and said, 'There's a call for you from Los Angeles.' And we said, 'Well, who is it?' And they said, 'It's Mr. Ahmet Ertegun [Atlantic Records founder].' And so we grabbed the phone, we said, 'Hello?' He says, 'Guys, how are you? You've created a masterpiece, and I just wanna tell you that 'I Want To Know What Love Is' is Number One around the world.' It was an incredible phone call. I mean, you couldn't have scripted it any better. And I wish someone had taped that. [Laughs]"

Less than two years ago, Gramm said that greed was the reason he wasn't listed as one of the songwriters for "I Want To Know What Love Is". The power ballad, which is credited solely to FOREIGNER's founding guitarist Mick Jones, was released in November 1984 as the lead single from the group's fifth album, "Agent Provocateur".

Gramm discussed his supposed lack of contribution to the track during an interview with Justin Young of Monsters, Madness And Magic. Speaking about his involvement with the songwriting process on "Agent Provocateur", he said: " For me, the sticking points were when we started writing songs. Nine out of 10 ideas that Mick showed me, he was playing keyboard and they were midtempo, somewhat rock songs — not heavy or anything. They were nice, they were good songs and the music was nice, but it wasn't dynamic in any stretch of the imagination the way FOREIGNER '4' was. And then, then there was 'I Want To Know What Love Is'. He played me the idea for that song and I liked it. And I was not a ballad guy, but that song was very special. And we worked on that song. He had a house about 20 minutes from my house, so I was over his house at least five out of seven nights a week having dinner and working till one or two in the morning with him on that song specifically. And we would just hit creative dead ends and walk away from it frustrated. But we kept plugging away, and we ended up getting the body of the song correct, and the chorus, lyrics and melody the way we wanted it, and we were set to go in and record it. Mick had a friend, a young black guy, who he knew from years ago, and he heard the song and told Mick that he had been working for a gospel label the past few years. And he says, 'I know what the song needs.' He says, 'It needs a gospel choir in the choruses.' And Mick kind of was taken aback and he thought about it and he goes, 'You could be right.' And his friend says, 'I have just the choir for you. It's New Jersey Mass Choir.' He says, 'They've had hits on their own in the gospel charts.' So on the day that they came down to sing the choruses, I was in one studio next door to where they were — just myself and an engineer. I was singing the lead vocal to the song, which hadn't been done yet. So Mick was consumed with the choir and making sure that that they sounded the way they should, and I was in the next studio over singing the lead vocal. Usually when I would sing the lead vocal, Mick wouldn't be more than three feet away from me offering suggestions, little criticisms and making sure it came out the way he wanted it. When I walked in there to sing that lead vocal, I didn't see him for four hours. And when I saw him, I handed him the tape and I said, 'I'm done'. And he looked at me, like, 'What do you mean you're done? I haven't even heard it yet.' He didn't say that, but then with the gospel choir there in front of the mics, he played my version with my lead vocals on it and my vocals on the chorus too. And the choir sang along with the choruses. And I got goosebumps and chills all over my body. And I looked over at Mick, and he was crying."

Elaborating on the disagreement over songwriting credits for "I Want To Know What Love Is", Gramm continued: "When we were recording that album, at the end of completion of every song, Mick and I would sit down at a table, and on a little piece of paper we would write out what we thought the split was for the song between the two of us as writers, and we'd done that from album one. So, like, 'Hot Blooded' was 50-50, 'Double Vision' was 60 for Mick, 40 for me. And other songs had different, different splits. And I wrote 60 for Mick, 40 for me, and I slid that piece of paper over to him, and he slid one over to me. So I saw him look at my piece of paper, and he didn't smile or anything; he had stone face on. And I picked up my piece of paper. You know what he had on it? 95-5 for him. We had worked on that song since it was just a little tiny idea for weeks and weeks and weeks until it became a song. I was involved in the melody, in the arrangement of the song, and plus I sang the ad-libs and I sang the hell out of the song. And his best offer was 95-5. I was insulted, I was angry and I knew right away why it was. Because he knew that song was gonna be Number One and he wanted it all for himself. But he would sacrifice five percent. I tore the piece of paper up and I says, 'Mick, I know why you're doing this.' I says, 'You want the song for yourself, so it just says 'Jones' under writers.' I says, 'You do that.' I said, 'I don't want any part of it.' So he did. The song went to Number One. The song itself sold millions — millions and millions of songs. I think it went two and a half times platinum just for the single. It was immediately re-recorded by Wynonna Judd. She re-recorded it and had a worldwide hit with it. So it was a Number One hit for three other artists. He made millions and millions of dollars off just that song. I didn't see a nickel."

FOREIGNER kicked off its spring 2025 Latin American tour on April 28 at Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico. Handling lead vocals for most of the set was FOREIGNER guitarist Luis Maldonado, while Gramm joined in for the last four songs.

Prior to the Mexico City concert, Gramm most recently joined FOREIGNER's current lineup on stage at the end of the band's March 15 concert at the BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Florida to perform two of the legendary rock group's classic songs, "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded".

Gramm previously said he planned to retire at the end of 2024, but later revealed that he was in talks to make appearances at "select" tour dates with FOREIGNER's current lineup in 2025. Bassist Rick Wills and drummer Dennis Elliott are also expected to appear at some shows, including FOREIGNER's upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Gramm was the voice on FOREIGNER's biggest hits, including "Feels Like The First Time" and "Cold As Ice" from the band's eponymous debut in 1977, and later songs like "Hot Blooded" and "I Want to Know What Love Is".

The 74-year-old Gramm left FOREIGNER for good in 2002 and has battled health issues in recent years, including the removal of a non-cancerous tumor. He told the Democrat & Chronicle in 2018 that he was planning to retire, but still reunited with FOREIGNER for several shows that year.

FOREIGNER replaced Gramm with Kelly Hansen in 2005. Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.