LYNYRD SKYNYRD To Release GARY ROSSINGTON's Final Concert On CD, Vinyl And DVD

SiriusXM's Mark Strigl recently conducted an interview with VAN ZANT, made up of .38 SPECIAL co-founder Donnie Van Zant and LYNYRD SKYNYRD frontman Johnny Van Zant. Topics include the new VAN ZANT album "Always Look Up", their faith, Jesus, Donnie's time in .38 SPECIAL and the future plans for LYNYRD SKYNYRD. Asked about the possibility of new music from LYNYRD SKYNYRD, more than a year and a half after the death of the band's last surviving founding member Gary Rossington, Johnny said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The first thing that we've got coming out… There's a lot that's going on with SKYNYRD, but Gary's last show was recorded at the Ryman Auditorium there in Nashville [in November 2022]. And, man, we're putting that out on CD, vinyl and DVD, I'm sure, probably at the beginning of the year here. And you know what? I just had a meeting, man. There's a movie that we're talking about. And yes, there is a lot of songs that myself, [LYNYRD SKYNYRD guitarist] Rickey [Medlocke] and Gary wrote that, unfortunately, we never got to record. And we've been going back and looking for all of 'em. Gary was a master of holding on to little cassettes. No matter what, even though he had a voicemail on his phone, he'd bring in a cassette player, the one and only guy who had one. So his wife and daughters gave us a box of stuff that he kept. And so we've been going through it. We haven't gotten through the whole thing. But maybe sometime in the future, my thought was to get all these artists that loved him and love SKYNYRD and invite 'em in and do a whole bash to him. And who knows? Maybe we'll write some new stuff."

Rossington's final performance, part of the band's "Big Wheels Keep On Turnin'" tour, was a star-studded affair, with country rapper Jelly Roll, SHINEDOWN vocalist Brent Smith, BROTHERS OSBORNE's John Osborne and Marcus King among the guests who appeared during the show.

A full recording of the concert — "The 50th Anniversary Of Lynyrd Skynyrd" — was screened in movie theaters across the U.S. in July 2023.

If a new LYNYRD SKYNYRD album materializes, it will be the group's first since 2012's "Last Of A Dyin' Breed". The band released a single, "Last Of The Street Survivors", in 2020.

"Last Of The Street Survivors" — which shares its name with what was the time of the song's release supposed to be LYNYRD SKYNYRD's farewell tour — was penned by Rossington alongside Van Zant, Medlocke and songwriter Tom Hambridge, and found the Southern rockers reminiscing about their career and the bandmates they lost.

After four SKYNYRD members were killed in an October 1977 plane crash, Rossington recruited Johnny to fill his brother's shoes a decade later.

Rossington died in March 2023 at his home in Milton, Georgia at the age of 71.