LZZY HALE Shares Cover Of LINKIN PARK's 'Crawling'

Lzzy Hale has shared a cover of LINKIN PARK's "Crawling". The 40-year-old HALESTORM frontwoman posted a video of her piano-led rendition on Instagram on Wednesday (August 28),the same day that LINKIN PARK's mysterious 100-hour countdown came to an end.

Although Lzzy did not include any information about the timing of her post, she liked several comments that speculated that she might be involved in some capacity in LINKIN PARK's rumored reunion.

LINKIN PARK launched the 100-hour countdown timer on its web site and official social media accounts on Saturday, August 24. The same countdown timer was shared by the Instagram account of Welcome To Rockville, fueling speculation that some of the band's surviving members will perform at next year's edition of the Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festival, set to take place May 15-18, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

LINKIN PARK has since announced that it will hold a special event on Thursday, September 5, and members of the band's official fan club, Linkin Park Underground (commonly referred to as the LPU),have reportedly been e-mailed about the same event, which will take place in Los Angeles. The event is only open to LPU members, with tickets being randomly assigned. It will reportedly take place between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. local time.

This past May, Billboard reported that LINKIN PARK was considering a possible 2025 reunion tour with a female vocalist stepping in for late lead singer Chester Bennington.

LINKIN PARK's booking agency WME was reportedly taking offers for a potential tour along with headlining festival dates that would feature Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave Farrell, Billboard's sources said.

One of the sources told Billboard that LINKIN PARK was hoping to find a female vocalist to front the reunited band, a rumor which was first started in April by ORGY frontman Jay Gordon who mentioned during a radio interview that he had "heard" that LINKIN PARK was working with a "girl singer now". When pressed, Gordon continued by saying: "Don't quote me on that. I'm not sure who the singer is going to be, but I heard it was gonna be female. They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting." Jay later seemingly walked back his comments, writing in a Facebook post that he knew "nothing about any of that" and accused "people" of taking his words "out of context.".