MACHINE HEAD And FEAR FACTORY Announce 2024 North American Tour

San Francisco Bay Area metallers MACHINE HEAD have announced leg one of their "Slaughter The Martour North America 2024" tour. Forgoing their "An Evening With…" format for the first time in a decade, MACHINE HEAD will have Los Angeles's cyber-metal masters FEAR FACTORY, Sweden's ORBIT CULTURE and Louisville, Kentucky's GATES TO HELL in tow, guaranteeing your 2024 starts off as heavy as humanly possible.

"Slaughter The Martour North America 2024" will kick off with a "hometown" show for MACHINE HEAD, their first since 2020, in San Francisco on January 19. Then the tour heads north with shows in the pacific northwest as well as eight shows in Canada. Other stops include: Chicago, Orlando, and Houston before concluding in Los Angeles on February 24 at The Bellwether.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, October 18 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) EDT and end on Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. When prompted, type in the presale code "MFNH2024" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. local.

MACHINE HEAD founder Robb Flynn says: "Head Cases! This will be the greatest metal tour on earth! So stoked to be getting back on the road in America/Canada with four masters of soul-crushing heaviness and an absolutely earth-shattering bill. FEAR FACTORY have long been our brothers-in-arms, pioneers and innovators of a sound that had yet to exist. ORBIT CULTURE are the fast-rising Swedish modern metal maniacs brining their unique spin to the world, and GATES TO HELL absolutely blew my mind at Milwaukee Metalfest with their sheer savage brutality.

"North America, we're ready to crush skulls, crush beers, and crush everything in our path!"

FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares states: "We are honored to be touring with the mighty MACHINE HEAD. We came up in the metal scene together and both bands have stamped their mark in modern metal, plus Robb has been a good friend of mine for close to 30 years. We are fucking excited for the metal fans to see this amazing package and we can't wait to get out there. Let's fucking rage!"

ORBIT CULTURE says: "It is such an honor for us to be going on tour with MACHINE HEAD and FEAR FACTORY across North America, we look forward to bring you all our brand of metal. Beware of the antlers North America!"

Says GATES TO HELL: "MACHINE HEAD was one of the bands that inspired GATES TO HELL to form. They're a personal favorite to several of us. Out of all the tours we've had the opportunity to be a part of over the past year, this is definitely the one we've been most excited for. Very excited to share the stage with MACHINE HEAD, FEAR FACTORY and ORBIT CULTURE."

This tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for all metal heads in North America. Prepare for an onslaught of sonic intensity as these four bands unite for what will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about metal tours for years.

"Slaughter The Martour North America 2024" tour dates:

Jan. 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Jan. 21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Jan. 22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

Jan. 23 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Commodore

Jan. 25 - Edmonton, AB, Canada - Midway Music Hall

Jan. 26 - Calgary, AB, Canada - Grey Eagle Casino

Jan. 27 - Saskatoon, SK, Canada - Coors Event Centre

Jan. 28 - Winnipeg, MB, Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

Jan. 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

Jan. 31 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

Feb. 01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Feb. 02 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

Feb. 03 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews

Feb. 05 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - The Opera House

Feb. 06 - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - M Telus

Feb. 07 - Quebec City, Quebec, Canada - Theatre Capitole

Feb. 08 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Feb. 09 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Feb. 10 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Feb. 12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb. 14 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Feb. 15 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

Feb. 17 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Feb. 18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec

Feb. 19 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

Feb. 21 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Feb. 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Feb. 23 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

This past April, MACHINE HEAD canceled its previously announced spring 2023 U.S. tour "due to work visa issues," explaining that "half the band, as well as a handful of key crew members, reside outside of the U.S."

The 18-date "The Electric Happy Hour (Live)" trek was scheduled to kick off on May 15 in Ventura, California and make its way to Des Moines, Fort Wayne, and Detroit before ending in Los Angeles on June 9.

MACHINE HEAD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Of Kingdom And Crown", which came out in August 2022. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis" includes the three songs that were featured on the 2021 "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the new MACHINE HEAD album was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/producer Zack Ohren.

In November 2020, MACHINE HEAD released a single, "My Hands Are Empty", via Nuclear Blast. The song marked the first musical collaboration between Flynn and original "Burn My Eyes" guitarist Logan Mader in 24 years.

"My Hands Are Empty" was just one in a line of singles to be released by MACHINE HEAD, which issued "Do Or Die" in October 2019, "Circle The Drain" in February 2020, and the two-song digital single "Civil Unrest", consisting of "Stop The Bleeding" and "Bulletproof", in June 2020. "Stop The Bleeding" featured guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

FEAR FACTORY's next album, which is tentatively due in late 2024, will be the band's first with singer Milo Silvestro, whose addition to FEAR FACTORY was officially announced in late February.

The Italian-born Silvestro joined FEAR FACTORY as the replacement for the band's original singer Burton C. Bell.

FEAR FACTORY played its first headlining concert with Silvestro and touring drummer Pete Webber on May 5 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

FEAR FACTORY's recently completed "Rise Of The Machine" U.S. tour as the support act for STATIC-X marked the Cazares-led outfit's first run of shows with Silvestro and Webber.

Webber has been filling in for FEAR FACTORY's longtime drummer Mike Heller who is unable to play with the band due to "scheduling conflicts."

FEAR FACTORY played a one-off show on September 17 at the Metal Injection Festival where the band performed a very special "Demanufacture" and "Obsolete" set. FEAR FACTORY then launched a five-date headlining "DisrupTour" with special guests LIONS AT THE GATE. This was followed by the band heading out on the "October Dawn 2023" tour with headliners LACUNA COIL and openers LIONS AT THE GATE. The 10-date trek began on October 13 in Atlanta and will make stops in Louisville, Oklahoma City, and Houston before concluding in St. Petersburg on October 29.

FEAR FACTORY will embark on a European tour this fall. The 44-date trek will mark the band's first European shows since 2016. Joining them on this run are BUTCHER BABIES from the USA and IGNEA from Ukraine.