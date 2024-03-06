MACHINE HEAD Announces June/July 2024 European Tour

San Francisco Bay Area metallers MACHINE HEAD will embark on a European tour in June. The 18-date trek, which will kick off on June 2 in Groningen, Netherlands, will consist of a mix of headlining shows and festival appearances.

MACHINE HEAD's festival appearances will come nearly a decade after frontman Robb Flynn swore off festival performances, admitting that he and his bandmates were "burnt out on them". Flynn's apparent change of heart came after MACHINE HEAD played a special secret set at the 2022 edition of the U.K.'s Bloodstock Open Air and made a headlining appearance at the 2023 Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium.

Tour dates:

June 02 - Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands **

June 04 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands **

June 06 - Mystic Festival - Gdansk, Poland

June 08 - Rock Im Park - Nürnberg, Germany

June 09 - Rock Am Ring - Nürburgring, Germany

June 10 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czech Republic **

June 11 - Live Club - Milan, Italy **

June 13 - Greenfield - Interlaken, Switzerland

June 14 - Nova Rock - Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 16 - Download Festival - Donington, England

June 17 - SWG3 Galvanizers - Glasgow, Scotland **

June 20 - Docks - Hamburg, Germany **

June 21 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

June 23 – Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

June 26 - Resurrection Festival - Viveiro, Spain

June 28 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

June 29 - Evil Live Festival - Lisbon, Portugal

July 04 - Rockwave Nights - Athens, Greece

** MACHINE HEAD headline show

MACHINE HEAD's current touring lineup includes HAVOK guitarist Reece Alan Scruggs. Scruggs stepped in for MACHINE HEAD's previous guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka, who has been unable to make some of the group's recent dates due to his touring commitments with his longtime band DECAPITATED.

Reece made his live debut with MACHINE HEAD in November 2022 at Strummer's in Fresno, California at the opening show of the "Electric Happy Hour (Live)" tour.

Vogg joined MACHINE HEAD's touring lineup prior to the launch of the band's "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour in late 2019.

The rest of MACHINE HEAD's lineup consists of guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn, bassist Jared MacEachern and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, EASTERN FRONT).

MACHINE HEAD kicked off the "Slaughter The Martour" North American tour on January 19 with a hometown show at the Warfield in San Francisco, California. Support on the trek, which will conclude on February 24 at The Bellwether in Los Angeles, California, came from L.A.'s FEAR FACTORY, Sweden's ORBIT CULTURE and Louisville, Kentucky's GATES TO HELL.

Last April, MACHINE HEAD canceled its previously announced spring 2023 U.S. tour "due to work visa issues," explaining that "half the band, as well as a handful of key crew members, reside outside of the U.S."

The 18-date "The Electric Happy Hour (Live)" trek was scheduled to kick off on May 15, 2023 in Ventura, California and make its way to Des Moines, Fort Wayne, and Detroit before ending in Los Angeles on June 9, 2023.

MACHINE HEAD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Of Kingdom And Crown", which came out in August 2022. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis" includes the three songs that were featured on the 2021 "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the new MACHINE HEAD album was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/producer Zack Ohren.

In November 2020, MACHINE HEAD released a single, "My Hands Are Empty", via Nuclear Blast. The song marked the first musical collaboration between frontman Robb Flynn and original "Burn My Eyes" guitarist Logan Mader in 24 years.

"My Hands Are Empty" was just one in a line of singles to be released by MACHINE HEAD, which issued "Do Or Die" in October 2019, "Circle The Drain" in February 2020, and the two-song digital single "Civil Unrest", consisting of "Stop The Bleeding" and "Bulletproof", in June 2020. "Stop The Bleeding" featured guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.