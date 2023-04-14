MACHINE HEAD Cancels Spring 2023 U.S. Tour

San Francisco Bay Area metallers MACHINE HEAD have canceled their previously announced spring 2023 U.S. tour.

The 18-date "The Electric Happy Hour (Live)" trek was scheduled to kick off on May 15 in Ventura, California and make its way to Des Moines, Fort Wayne, and Detroit before ending in Los Angeles on June 9.

The Robb Flynn-fronted outfit broke the news of the cancelation in lengthy statement released earlier today (Friday, April 14). The band wrote: "Head Cases of America, it is with great regret that we must inform you that due to reasons entirely beyond our control, we're forced to cancel our upcoming Electric Happy Hour (Live) tour due to work visa issues.

"As you may know, half the band, as well as a handful of key crew members, reside outside of the US, and while the work visa process can often be quite lengthy, costly and complicated, in the past we were able quickly apply and be granted the needed documents. The same process we've been using forever and most recently with both the pre-Covid 'Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour' and last year's sold-out Electric Happy Hour Tour dates, this was the last thing on our collective minds. Unfortunately, that is not the case this time around and it is with immense frustration that we bring you this news.

"It must be said, that the post-Covid touring world has complicated this process tenfold and unfortunately, we are feeling the effects of it.

"Preparations for a tour like this takes an enormous amount of work by the agents, tour manager, merchandise printers, ourselves, VIP organizers, and our crew to coordinate. Tens of thousands of dollars have already been spent which we may or may not get back, and most importantly ticket buyers have made plans, and our crew relies on the jobs that the tour provides. It is a staggering blow to us and our team. We wanted nothing more than to pick up where we left off at the end of 2022 with so many shows still fresh in our minds! That was an incredible run and saying we were itching to get back out is a total understatement.

"Our plan is to keep moving forward, starting with a clean slate we begin the process of scheduling dates for the beginning of next year.

"To be clear, we are not postponing the tour. Postponing would mean that you hold on to your tickets until we can reschedule. We know how hard it's been financially these last few years, so we are choosing to cancel the tour. Canceling allows you to get full refunds for both tickets and VIP packages at the point of purchase.

"Thank you, Head Cases, for your patience and understanding during this difficult time."

MACHINE HEAD is still tentatively scheduled to perform at the Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 28 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MACHINE HEAD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Of Kingdom And Crown", which came out last August. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis" includes the three songs that were featured on the 2021 "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the new MACHINE HEAD album was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/producer Zack Ohren.

In November 2020, MACHINE HEAD released a single, "My Hands Are Empty", via Nuclear Blast. The song marked the first musical collaboration between Flynn and original "Burn My Eyes" guitarist Logan Mader in 24 years.

"My Hands Are Empty" was just one in a line of singles to be released by MACHINE HEAD, which issued "Do Or Die" in October 2019, "Circle The Drain" in February 2020, and the two-song digital single "Civil Unrest", consisting of "Stop The Bleeding" and "Bulletproof", in June 2020. "Stop The Bleeding" featured guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.