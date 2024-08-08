MACHINE HEAD's Pre-'Burn My Eyes' Recordings To Be Released As 'Diamonds In The Rough '92-'93'

To coincide with the 30th anniversary of MACHINE HEAD's seminal debut album, "Burn My Eyes", the San Francisco Bay Area metal titans have scoured the vaults to unearth some absolute gold for the legions of die-hard "Head Cases" out there.

Says MACHINE HEAD: "We have found the original unmastered demo cassette of the 1993 demo that got the band signed, and had it meticulously remastered at Sterling Sound. But the jewel in the crown; a never-before-released 4-track cassette rehearsal demo with our original drummer Tony Costanza, painstakingly remixed from the original 4-track cassette bounces and also mastered at Sterling Sound."

MACHINE HEAD's "Diamonds In The Rough '92-'93" ultra deluxe CD digipak (limited to 1500 pieces worldwide),ultra-deluxe picture disc vinyl (limited to 1,000 pieces worldwide) and ultra-deluxe fire vinyl (limited to 1,000 pieces worldwide) are available to pre-order from the band's official online merchandise store, Ten Ton Trading Co. All titles will ship on September 4.

The ultra-deluxe six-panel CD/digipak features premium gold foil MACHINE HEAD diamond logo on the front, and comes with a massive 24-page booklet, liner notes by MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn, unreleased photos and live shots from the era out of the bandmembers' personal stash.

Unreleased four-track rehearsal demo with drummer Tony Costanza (1992):

01. Fuck It All

02. The Rage To Overcome

03. A Nation On Fire

04. Death Church

05. Blood For Blood (instrumental)

06. I'm Your God Now

07. A Thousand Lies (instrumental)

Official MACHINE HEAD demo (1993) (remastered):

08. Death Church

09. Old

10. The Rage To Overcome

11. A Nation On Fire

12. Real Lies

13. Fuck It All

Released worldwide on August 9, 1994, "Burn My Eyes" was and still is considered to be one of the most important albums of its genre, garnering the band an unprecedented level of recognition and spawning a myriad of imitators — all from just MACHINE HEAD's first record.

In 2019, three-fourths of the "Burn My Eyes" lineup reunited to celebrate the LP's 25th anniversary. Joining guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern were returning members Logan Mader (guitarist) and Chris Kontos (drums).

Asked by Metal Hammer if it bothers him that some fans still regard "Burn My Eyes" as MACHINE HEAD's best album, Flynn said: "No. The clincher for me, and this rarely happens, is when someone says, 'You should write 'Burn My Eyes' again,' but it'd be so phony! I'm not 24, fuckin' running around on the streets. It was real and that's why it came out the way it did. If I tried to do it now, it wouldn't be real. Those times made me who I am and affected me forever and I'm fearless because of them, but I'd like to think that I've aged gracefully and I hope to continue to do that. How dumb would it be for some [50]-something dude to be acting like some teenage gangster? It'd be ridiculous."

Kontos left MACHINE HEAD before the release of the band's second album, 1997's "The More Things Change", and was replaced by Dave McClain.

McClain and guitarist Phil Demmel exited MACHINE HEAD in the fall of 2018.

Duce, who played bass on "Burn My Eyes", was fired from MACHINE HEAD in February 2013. He was replaced four months later by MacEachern. Adam later sued MACHINE HEAD, claiming that the other bandmembers "simply kicked him out of the band and presumed he would forget about over two decades of hard work, dedication, and effort" he put into the group. Duce also said his likeness was used on the band's web site and in promotions without his authorization. The lawsuit was settled out of court in July 2014.