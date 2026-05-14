MADBALL Announces 'Not Your Kingdom' Album, Shares 'Rebel Kids' Single

New York hardcore kings MADBALL remain one of the few legacy acts capable of seamlessly bridging the gap between the old-school era and the modern heavy music landscape. To say hardcore is in the band's DNA is an understatement — it is their lifeblood. On their tenth studio album, "Not Your Kingdom", which will be released on July 24 via Nuclear Blast, MADBALL delivers its trademark tales of survival, but with a deeper, more introspective edge. The lyrics offer a raw look into frontman Freddy Cricien's perspective on the current state of the world and the human condition, marking their most personal release to date.

The first glimpse into the album arrives with "Rebel Kids". An anthemic track at its core, it leans into the band's classic groove and unrelenting energy while striking a chord with the new generation of hardcore fans. The accompanying music video was co-directed by Freddy Cricien and Dave Causa, with Causa also handling filming and editing duties.

MADBALL's Freddy Cricien comments: "Funny enough, 'Rebel Kids' was the first track written for this album and actually was completely put together probably two years ago … or so. The sentiment, vibe and message of the song really became the catalyst for what came after. We all loved the song immediately but I couldn't have known it would be the first single. We have several songs that we feel could be first 'out of the gate'. But in the end 'Rebel Kids' made the most sense musically, lyrically etc. We look forward to releasing this song and album. It's a special one for us and we're hoping the rest of the world feels the same once they hear it!"

"Not Your Kingdom" track listing:

01. Tethered

02. Flammable

03. Rebelude

04. Rebel Kids

05. Don't Misstep

06. What Say You

07. Stab Wounds

08. Sunrise

09. Life's A Mural

10. Family First

11, Clockwork

12. IWI

13. The Ride

14. Chase A Dream

"Not Your Kingdom" was tracked at The Boneyard Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, with additional interludes recorded by Jeff "Stress" Davis and Chuck Treece at Chop Shop Studios. The album was produced and engineered by the team of Andrew Baylis, Aiden Thompson and Grady Saxman, with final mixing and mastering handled by Lee Rouse. The striking cover art features photography by the legendary Cornell Capa, courtesy of Magnum Photos and the Cornell Capa Estate.

MADBALL is:

Vocals - Freddy Cricien

Guitar - Mike Gurnari

Drums - Mike Justian

Bass - Paul Delaney

In August 2023, longtime MADBALL bassist Jorge "Hoya Roc" Guerra announced his departure from the band. Cricien later said that there was "no bad blood or animosity" between him and Guerra, explaining that they were "simply moving in different directions".

MADBALL originated in the late 1980s, as a side project of AGNOSTIC FRONT. The band developed after AGNOSTIC FRONT frontman Roger Miret would let his younger half-brother, Freddy Cricien, take the microphone and perform lead vocals during AGNOSTIC FRONT shows.

MADBALL's latest album, "For The Cause", was released in June 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The record was mixed and mastered by renowned producer Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios in Denmark. It was co-produced by Tim Armstrong (RANCID),who is also featured on the album.

Photo credit: Dave Causa