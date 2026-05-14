MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Announces 'Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)'

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE has announced "Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)", an expanded reissue of the band's visionary fourth studio album, out July 10, 2026 via Reprise Records. The collection features remastered versions of the album's original songs, as well as nine bonus tracks, and reimagined artwork. All bonus tracks are currently unavailable in physical formats, with many being released on vinyl and most streaming services for the very first time.

The "Deluxe Edition" will be available to stream and download on all digital platforms, as well as in multiple 2LP configurations, including picture disc, zoetrope, and color vinyl variants, and 2CD and cassette. A special "BL/ind" tour edition vinyl will also be available at select tour dates between July 10 and October 31.

To herald the announcement, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE has unveiled the collection's first bonus track, "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) (Recorded For BBC Radio 1)". Recorded in 2010, the live version of the album's lead single is available to stream for the first time beginning today. Watch the performance on the band's YouTube channel below.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE today also announced three new RIAA certifications for "Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys". The album, as well as singles "SING" and "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)" , are now certified platinum in the U.S.

Produced by MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE and Rob Cavallo, "Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys" was originally released on November 22, 2010. The album debuted in the Top 10 in the U.S. and across multiple international territories, and topped both Billboard's Rock and Alternative Albums charts. Set in a post-apocalyptic California, the album unfolds as a high-concept rock opera, capturing the band in one of their most adventurous and imaginative eras.

Next month, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE will launch the European leg of the band's "The Black Parade" 2026 tour, including three nights at London's famed Wembley Stadium, as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark third studio album. The tour's North American run kicks off August 9 at New York City's Citi Field, visits major markets coast to coast, and concludes with an unprecedented five-night stint at Los Angeles's iconic Hollywood Bowl. In November, the group will return to Southeast Asia.

"Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)" track listing:

Original Album

01. Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

02. Bulletproof Heart

03. SING

04. Planetary (GO!)

05. The Only Hope For Me Is You

06. Party Poison

07. Save Yourself, I'll Hold Them Back

08. S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W

09. Summertime

10. DESTROYA

11. The Kids From Yesterday

12. Vampire Money

Bonus Tracks

01. Zero Percent

02. We Don't Need Another Song About California

03. F.T.W.W.W

04. Mastaa of Ravenkroft

05. Black Dragon Fighting Society

06. Common People (Recorded For BBC Radio 1)

07. SING (iTunes Festival '11)

08. The Kids From Yesterday (iTunes Festival '11)

09. Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) (Recorded For BBC Radio 1)

Photo credit: Neil Krug