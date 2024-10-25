MAGNUM Announces Final Live Album With Founding Guitarist TONY CLARKIN

British rock icons MAGNUM have announced the release of the band's final live album with founder Tony Clarkin. Recorded December 10, 2022, "Live At KK's Steel Mill" was the memorable night when they played the final show of their European tour at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton and, as they had done on all previous nights, wowed their fans from the first to the last note.

The concert was recorded by state-of-the-art audio equipment, which later turned out to be a real blessing because it was — as we now know — the last official live recording starring Tony Clarkin. The guitarist and main songwriter died unexpectedly on January 7, 2024, just a few days before the release of MAGNUM's latest studio album, "Here Comes The Rain".

The album presents MAGNUM as an enthusiastically celebrated act whose repertoire of hits, classics, and newer material could hardly be more varied. "It was the perfect evening," recalls singer Bob Catley. "We finished our 'The Monster Roars' tour in Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill was packed out and the promoter was a passionate MAGNUM fan. I couldn't imagine a more worthy farewell to Tony than those recordings."

Due to the huge demand and to mark the first anniversary of Clarkin's passing, "Live At KK's Steel Mill" will be available via Steamhammer/SPV starting January 10, 2025, for the first time on double CD, triple LP, and for digital download.

"Live At KK's Steel Mill" track listing:

CD1

01. Days Of No Trust

02. Lost On The Road To Eternity

03. The Monster Roars

04. The Archway Of Tears

05. Dance Of The Black Tattoo

06. Where Are You Eden?

07. The Flood

08. The Day After The Night Before

CD2

01. Wild Swan

02. Les Morts Dansant

03. Rocking Chair

04. All England's Eyes

05. Vigilante

06. Kingdom Of Madness

07. On A Storyteller's Night

08. Sacred Hour

To pay tribute to their late bandleader, MAGNUM are set to play an exclusive series of "Tribute To Tony" shows in the U.K. in January 2025. As a special gesture, Clarkin's daughter Dionne will showcase two of her father's favorite instruments to the concerts — his red Telecaster and his white custom guitar, hoping that Clarkin will be watching from heaven.

Dionne says: "My father was an extremely modest and humble man who would probably be surprised at how much the large MAGNUM community continues to love him to this day. He always believed that few people would really care if one day he would no longer be with us. As it turns out, the exact opposite is the case: We all miss him, his huge artistic achievement, and his great empathy as a father, friend and musician!"

MAGNUM live 2025:

Jan. 21 - UK - London - O2 Kentish Town Forum

Jan. 22 - UK - Manchester - Academy 1

Jan. 24 - UK - Glasgow - The Garage

Jan. 25 - UK - Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

Jan. 26 - UK - Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

Clarkin died in early January at the age of 77. The news of his death came just weeks after it was announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare and incurable spinal condition. As a result of his diagnosis, MAGNUM canceled its previously announced spring 2024 tour.

Formed in Birmingham over 50 years ago by Catley and Clarkin, MAGNUM have cemented themselves as one of the U.K.'s finest hard rock exports, a largely American-dominated genre.

With their unique melodic skill and tasteful instrumentation, the group have released 23 studio albums over the years, with their most recent, "Here Comes The Rain", arriving in January.

Photo credit: Rob Barrow