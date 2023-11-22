MAGNUM Shares New Single 'Blue Tango'

British rock band MAGNUM will release a new studio album, "Here Comes The Rain", on January 12, 2024 via Steamhammer/SPV. The official lyric video for the LP's first single, "Blue Tango", can be seen below.

MAGNUM guitarist/songwriter Tony Clarkin states: "Apart from MAGNUM's typical trademarks, 'Here Comes The Rain' also holds a number of thoroughly pleasant surprises in store, such as 'Blue Tango', which is a real riff-rock number that makes you want to move your feet."

The band led by frontman Bob Catley and Clarkin will issue one more single ahead of the album release — "The Seventh Darkness" on January 3, 2024. Additionally, a tour has been scheduled to kick off in early April 2024.

The album's highly inspired artwork is once more designed by the great Rodney Matthews, who has already created a number of MAGNUM sleeves to support the band's atmospherically dense music. Says Tony Clarkin: "The back cover features a kind of avian battalion in attack mode, which I think is a great allegory!"

Apart from MAGNUM's typical trademarks, "Here Comes The Rain" also holds a number of thoroughly pleasant surprises. First single "Blue Tango" is a real riff-rock number that makes you want to move your feet while "The Seventh Darkness" is filled with awesome brass sections courtesy of guest musicians Chris "BeeBe" Aldridge (saxophone) and Nick Dewhurst (trumpet),which lend the song brilliance and shape.

There is no doubt about it: "Here Comes The Rain" sees the MAGNUM lineup consisting of Catley, Clarkin, keyboardist Rick Benton, bassist Dennis Ward and drummer Lee Morris, once again succeed in creating an outstanding, colorful, varied and inspired new studio album.

"Everyone played their part without me dictating anything," Clarkin enthuses, "everyone just instinctively played what their inspiration told them." It's a good thing that these superb musicians can rely on their intuition!

"Here Comes The Rain" track listing:

01. Run Into The Shadows

02. Here Comes The Rain

03. Some Kind Of Treachery

04. After The Silence

05. Blue Tango

06. The Day He Lied

07. The Seventh Darkness

08. Broken City

09. I Wanna Live

10. Borderline

Photo credit: Rob Barrow