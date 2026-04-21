YES: Expanded And Remastered Recordings From 2010 'From A Page' Sessions To Be Released On 2LP And 2CD Deluxe Edition

Mercury Studios has announced the April 24, 2026 release of YES's "From A Page", the expanded and remastered recordings from the 2010 sessions, beautifully presented in 2LP and 2CD deluxe edition formats.

YES revisits its 2019 four‑song mini‑album "From A Page" in a 15‑track double album and 2CD deluxe edition, pairing the original tracks with alternate takes and demos recorded during the sessions, several of which would later surface on "Fly From Here".

In 2010, after a last-minute show in Zacatecas, Mexico, the band (Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Benoit David and Oliver Wakeman) met up in Phoenix, Arizona to begin writing for the next YES album. This two-week session would bear fruit to the four released songs in addition to "Into The Storm", "Hour Of Need" and "The Man You Always Wanted Me To Be", all of which would appear on the "Fly From Here" album featuring Geoff Downes after Wakeman departed during the recording sessions.

Overseen by Oliver Wakeman, and mixed and remastered by Karl Groom, this expanded and remastered edition of "From A Page" incorporates the original four songs, along with alternate keyboard versions of three songs from "Fly From Here", featuring Oliver Wakeman's keyboard parts from the original writing sessions replacing the keyboard parts added by Geoff. Disc 1 also features the studio version of the Chris Squire-written song "Aliens", which was played during the 2008 "In The Present" tour, to create the album which was envisioned prior to Trevor Horns arrival.

Disc 2 includes demo versions of many of the songs, including "Updraft", which became the basis for the "Army Of Angels" section of "Into The Storm", "Don't Take No For An Answer", which was not on the original album but worked on during the sessions, along with an acoustic alternative version of "Words On A Page" and the single mix of "To The Moment", which was previously only available on the original vinyl.

"From A Page" will be available as a 2CD box set and 2LP. Featuring artwork from Roger Dean, the box set includes 2CDs, booklet with expanded liner notes by Oliver Wakeman, a fold-out poster and five art cards, packaged in a clamshell box. The double LP features the audio pressed on two 180-gram, half-speed mastered vinyl, packaged in a gatefold sleeve showcasing the majestic artwork Roger Dean designed for this album.

"From A Page" track listings

CD1

01. To The Moment

02. The Man You Always Wanted Me To Be (Alternate Version)

03. From The Turn Of A Card

04. Into The Storm (Alternate Version)

05. Aliens (Alternate Version)

06. Hour Of Need (Alternate Version)

07. Words On A Page

08. The Gift Of Love

CD2

01. Words On A Page (Demo)

02. The Man You Always Wanted Me To Be (Demo)

03. To The Moment (Demo)

04. The Gift Of Love (Demo)

05. Don't Take No For An Answer (Demo)

06. Updraft (Demo)

07. To The Moment (Single Mix)

LP1

A1. To The Moment

A2. The Man You Always Wanted Me To Be (Alternate Version)

A3. From The Turn Of A Card

A4. Into The Storm (Alternate Version)

B1. Aliens (Alternate Version)

B2. Hour Of Need (Alternate Version)

B3. Words On A Page

B4. The Gift Of Love

LP2

C1. Words On A Page (Demo)

C2. The Man You Always Wanted Me To Be (Demo)

C3. To The Moment (Demo)

D1. The Gift Of Love (Demo)

D2. Don't Take No For An Answer (Demo)

D3. Updraft (Demo)

D4. To The Moment (Single Mix)