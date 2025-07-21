MALEVOLENT CREATION's PHIL FASCIANA Is 'Showing Improvement' After Being Placed In An Induced Coma

Guitarist Phil Fasciana of long-running Florida death metallers MALEVOLENT CREATION will likely remain hospitalized for at least another week in Montpelier, France after developing a severe case of bacterial pneumonia.

As a result of Phil's hospitalization, the other members of the band — Ronnie Parmer (drums),Jesse Jolly (bass, lead vocals) and Chris Cannella (guitar) — are playing the remaining shows of the band's in-progress European tour as a three-piece, beginning with this past Thursday night's (July 17) concert at Razzmatazz in Barcelona, Spain.

Earlier today, Parmer, Jolly and Cannella released the following update on Fasciana's condition via social media: "There is positive news to share regarding Phil's condition. However, to understand the gravity of the situation, we need to be fully transparent with the fact that when Phil was admitted to the ICU, he was placed in an induced coma to avoid any intense strain on his cardiovascular system during his intravenous treatment. Phil has shown improvement, and the doctors are remaining positive based on signs of his recovery, as his infection has almost cleared up! He is slowly being taken off of breathing assistance, and he is responding to his name as they attempt to communicate with him, but he is not out of the woods just yet. He will likely be in the hospital for another week, at least, but his overall condition is improving.

"We cannot express enough how much his family, friends, and we as his brothers-in-arms appreciate the continuing thoughts, hopes and prayers directed towards his recovery. We will do our best to provide timely updates as they become available and appropriate, based on further developments.

"Horns high, for you, Phil. We love you".

Fasciana is the sole remaining original member of MALEVOLENT CREATION, which formed in in Buffalo, New York in 1986 and later relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

MALEVOLENT CREATION's latest album, "The 13th Beast", was released in January 2019 via Century Media. It was the band's sole disc to feature drummer Phil Cancilla and vocalist/guitarist Lee Wollenschlaeger.

Former MALEVOLENT CREATION frontman Bret Hoffmann died in July 2018 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was only 51 years old.

Bret performed on the first three MALEVOLENT CREATION releases until he left the band after 1993's "Stillborn" album. Five years later, he returned and performed on "The Fine Art Of Murder" and "Envenomed" before leaving again and being replaced by Kyle Symons. He rejoined MALEVOLENT again in 2006 and appeared on three more of the group's albums, 2007's "Doomsday X", 2010's "Invidious Dominion" and 2015's "Dead Man's Path". He exited the group once again in 2016 and was replaced by Wollenschlaeger.

Image courtesy of Soundterror