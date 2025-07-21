Celebrate 40 Years Of GWAR With 'Live From The Hellmouth' Streaming Exclusively On VEEPS

This year marks the 40th anniversary of your alien overlords in GWAR, pioneers of shock rock who have redefined live performance with their over-the-top theatrics, grotesque costumes, and unapologetic depravity. What better way to celebrate four decades of intergalactic filth, fury, and fluid than by dragging humanity straight into the bowels of the Earth?

On August 22, "GWAR: Live From The Hellmouth" will stream exclusively on Veeps, delivering a grotesque, one-night-only live performance from deep within the legendary Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee. It's shock rock history in a hole!

Broadcasting at 9:00 p.m. EST / 6:00 p.m. PST, the show captures GWAR in their natural element: underground, unhinged, and completely unfiltered. Expect blood, bile, body parts, and the kind of glorious depravity that's made GWAR the most disgusting — and beloved — shock rock band on Earth.

Early bird tickets are available now at Veeps.com, with all purchases including access to a seven-day unlimited replay. Veeps All Access members can watch the show for free as part of their subscription.

Exclusive GWAR bundles will also be available featuring an exclusive t-shirt and Super-Soaker.

About the broadcast, GWAR's Blöthar The Berserker comments: "GWAR coming at you live from the very gates of hell. Talk about a shitty gated community, who runs this HOA? We decided to do a gig at a real live hellmouth at the Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee. Not since Buffy The Vampire Slayer has a hellmouth seen so much death and destruction. We kicked the devil's ass, and now you can watch a video stream of the whole bloody affair!"

This special livestream announcement arrives ahead of the release of "The Return Of Gor Gor", GWAR's new multimedia release due out July 25, and ahead of their North American headline tour with support from HELMET, THE DWARVES and BLOOD VULTURE.

"The Return Of Gor Gor" features three brand new GWAR songs mixed by Kurt Ballou (CONVERGE, GodCity Studios) and four live tracks captured at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia during GWAR's 2024 tour, mixed by Chris Ronan Murphy. All songs were produced by GWAR and mastered by Alan Douches. The release also includes a 32-page comic detailing Gor Gor's return, which is included with all versions. Vinyl editions boast an animated etching of Gor Gor on Side A, with a semi-translucent etched deep purple vinyl available exclusively at GWAR.net and semi-translucent etched green vinyl at Z2Comics.com. A deluxe hardback edition is also available.

40 years ago, the intergalactic warlords of GWAR emerged from their Antarctic tomb to conquer the Earth with their barbaric blend of metal and mayhem. Over the decades, their monstrous live shows and relentless discography have solidified them as the ultimate overlords of shock rock. Now, with BälSäc, Beefcake, JiZMak and Blothar joined by the mighty shredder Grodius of the Maximus Clan, GWAR embarks on their latest quest — to reclaim their savage pet, Gor Gor, who mysteriously disappeared following the death of their former frontman, Oderus Urungus.

Blöthar The Berserker comments on "The Return Of Gor Gor": "The last time I saw Gor Gor, he was just a wee fart dragon. He had crawled on the hood of my Kia Soul and was holding on for dear life while I drove to the store to buy Clamato. I bathed him in wiper fluid and used my wipers to knock him off my sweet ride. Next thing I know, he's a 20-foot tall trans-species prostitute working a pickle park. Apparently, he's all grown up and looking for revenge. This record chronicles his struggles as a young Dino-American trying to make his way in a cruel world."

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 41 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.

Photo credit: Shawn Stanley