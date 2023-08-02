MAMMOTH WVH Shares Music Video For 'I'm Alright' From 'II' Album

MAMMOTH WVH, the brainchild of former VAN HALEN bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, has released a music video for "I'm Alright". The track, which appears on MAMMOTH WVH's upcoming sophomore album "II", is another rocker featuring a driving drumbeat, a hypnotic piano riff and a blistering guitar solo that includes Wolfgang's uncle, Patrick Bertinelli, on wah pedal operation. The lines "Sorry – I'm so sorry – It's kind of you to say – F@#k off and back away and let me breathe" are sentiments that are relatable to anyone and given extra bite with Wolfgang's pointed delivery. The music video picks up after the video for "Another Celebration At The End Of The World" where the former band of Wolfgangs — who have been "fired" from MAMMOTH WVH — start their own band MAMMOTH WWW and enter the same "Battle Of The Bands" as MAMMOTH WVH. Hearing the band rehearsing "I'm Alright", MAMMOTH WWW steals the song from MAMMOTH WVH to surprising results. Keeping it in the family on "I'm Alright", Wolfgang's mother — legendary actress and chef Valerie Bertinelli — also makes a cameo appearance in the video. The video marks the third video with director Gordy De St. Jeor and can be viewed below.

Says Wolfgang: "'I'm Alright' is the single that is coinciding with the album release. The video is really fun continuing the story that was established from 'Don't Back Down' and 'Another Celebration At The End Of The World'. I think it's really funny that the lyrics are quite angry but delivered through the lens of sort of a comfy rock song. If there ever was an anthem for myself about standing up for what I believe I should be doing — as opposed to what people expect — this is certainly that song."

MAMMOTH WVH will celebrate the release of "II" with an appearance on NBC News' "Today" on the morning of Thursday, August 3. The band will perform two songs from the new album: the previously unreleased ballad "Waiting" in the 8 a.m. hour and the radio edit of the next single "I'm Alright" in the 9 a.m. hour. Check local listings for regional broadcast times.

MAMMOTH WVH recently announced a headline tour this fall in support of "Mammoth II". These dates come on the heels of the band's successful European tour that saw them opening for METALLICA, ALTER BRIDGE and DEF LEPPARD/MÖTLEY CRÜE. The headline tour will kick off November 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and run through December 9 when MAMMOTH WVH returns home to Los Angeles. The headline run will make stops in Chicago, Illinois (November 9); Sayreville, New Jersey (November 17); Dallas Texas (November 25); and Seattle, Washington (December 3),to name a few. The headline dates will feature Nita Strauss as direct support. These dates also come as MAMMOTH picks up their spot opening for METALLICA in the U.S. for their previously announced dates on November 3 in St. Louis and November 10 in Detroit.

"Mammoth II" will be released on August 4 via BMG. The 10-track record was recorded at the legendary 5150 studio and was produced by Wolfgang's friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for. From the rocking opener "Right?" to BEATLES-esque fade on closer "Better Than You", "Mammoth II" showcases the growth of Wolfgang as a songwriter, musician and especially vocalist. Songs like "Like A Pastime", "Take A Bow" and "Waiting" are all sonically different from each other but unique to what mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen and MAMMOTH WVH is.

MAMMOTH WVH's debut album was released via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Featuring Wolfgang on vocals and all instruments, "Mammoth WVH" was met with positive reviews and topped Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock Albums charts.

MAMMOTH WVH's first single, "Distance", reached No. 1 on the MediaBase and BDS Active Rock Radio charts. A tribute to Wolfgang's father, the song was not originally intended to be on MAMMOTH WVH's debut album, but due to the overwhelming response to its accompanying video, which has been viewed over seven million times on YouTube, it was added as a bonus track. All of Wolfgang's proceeds from "Distance" are being donated to Mr. Holland's Opus.

"Distance" is an open letter to Wolfgang's father, declaring "no matter what the distance is, I will be with you." The video for the song is created from a collection of family home movies through the years and offers an inside look in to one of music's most notable personalities. Chronicling the family through the years, the video ends with a touching voicemail left from Eddie to his son.

In November 2020, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father for permission to use the MAMMOTH WVH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.

MAMMOTH WVH made its television debut in February 2021, performing "Distance" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and running through an exclusive acoustic arrangement on "Today".

Last November, MAMMOTH WVH released a digital deluxe edition of the debut album via EX1 Records. The new digital deluxe features the bonus track from the Japanese version of the album, "Talk & Walk", as well as two previously unreleased tracks, "As Long As You're Not You" and "Goodbye".