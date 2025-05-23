Former MUSHROOMHEAD Vocalist WAYLON REAVIS's A KILLER'S CONFESSION Releases 'Hollow' Single

A KILLER'S CONFESSION, the band led by former MUSHROOMHEAD vocalist Waylon Reavis, has shared a new single and video, "Hollow". It is the follow-up to "In Case Of Emergency" which came out in March and featured Waylon's former MUSHROOMHEAD bandmate Jason "JMann" Popson.

Waylon says: "'Hollow' is the next chapter in a dark, psychological journey. Picking up where Victim 1 left off, we meet Victim 2 and the lines between right and wrong blur."

He adds: "As our protagonist descends deeper into his own judgment, there's no turning back. 'Hollow' asks: can we be saved once we become empty? Pulling us into the gray area between salvation and self-destruction."

A KILLER'S CONFESSION will hit the road to run from May 23 to June 18 as part of the "Machines Vs Monsters" tour, which is being headlined by STATIC-X, with GWAR and DOPE rounding out the bill.

A KILLER'S CONFESSION's latest album, "Victim 1", came out in September 2024 via MNRK Heavy.

After releasing three seminal albums as a member of MUSHROOMHEAD, Reavis retreated from music, only for it to draw him back in 2016. He resurfaced at the helm of A KILLER'S CONFESSION, delivering three cult favorite albums — "Unbroken" (2017),"The Indifference Of Good Men" (2019) and "Remember" (2021). Along the way, the band tallied tens of millions of streams in addition to collaborating with everyone from Brian "Head" Welch of KORN and LOVE AND DEATH to Chad Gray of MUDVAYNE and HELLYEAH.

During 2022, Reavis experienced an epiphany. "I had never thought about following a concept like this before," he said. "However, I decided to focus, live up to the name, and be A KILLER'S CONFESSION." He hit the studio with collaborators and producers Dusty Boles (MAKE ME FAMOUS) and Evan Mckeever (NINE SHRINES). Shocking this vision to life, he emerged with the 10-track equivalent of "falling down a YouTube rabbit hole of unsolved mysteries."