MÅNESKIN's DAMIANO DAVID Doesn't Rule Out Solo Project: 'I Think Art Should Be Always Trying New Things'

In a recent interview with "The Allison Hagendorf Show", MÅNESKIN frontman Damiano David was asked if he thought he would ever make any solo music away from the band. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Why not? I think it could be a very healthy thing and a very destructive thing. The only thing that matters, it's how you agree with the band, because the band, it's always gonna be what gave me everything I have. And if I ever have the chance to do a solo project, I have to keep in my mind that it's thanks to everything I did with the band. That's my foundation. That's where I come from. That's where I developed as an artist. And most of everything, it's three people that always supported me and always literally had my back on stage supporting me. And I always had this shield of my band, my musicians. If I fuck up, they're gonna save me. If they fuck up, I'm gonna save them. So that's a dynamic that really scares me, thinking about it, like if one day I have a solo project, I'm gonna be alone; it's gonna be all on me. But on the other hand, being in a band means to — uh, how do you say it? — compromise. To always compromise about everything. About how you dress, about what you say in the interviews, because we have to agree — I cannot say some shit that they do not agree with. And trying to explain to someone what you wrote in your lyrics so they can talk about it too, and try to match your feelings with their feelings so you can write the right song. Everything is a compromise, and it's wonderful because four brains have more creativity than just one brain. And it's beautiful to share ideas and share music and it's beautiful to have a music project shared with other people. But at the same time, I think that [there] comes a point where every artist should do his own thing, like saying, 'This is me. And this is what I would do if I was alone, if everything was about me and thought about me.' And I think also, like if I do a solo project tomorrow, I think that it's gonna help people understand more about the band because I'm one of the four elements of the band. So if you see my full universe, you're gonna be able to see my influences in the band and see what doesn't come from me. And actually, by knowing me better, you're gonna get to know the other three [members] better. So I think it's very interesting. And I actually wish that one day we all do like a solo project one year and then we come back together with new ideas, new stimulation."

Damiano added: "I think art should be always trying new things and never, never stopping in your comfort zone. When something gets too comfortable, it's not the right chair. You always have to challenge yourself. So being alone scares me. Let's be alone. Let's put myself in that uncomfortable situation because it's the only environment where I can actually grow. And if I grow, my band can grow. If I stop developing, my band is gonna stop developing."

Joining Damiano in MÅNESKIN are bassist Victoria De Angelis, drummer Ethan Torchio and guitarist Thomas Raggi.

MÅNESKIN came to international prominence through the unlikely route of winning the 2021 Eurovision contest.

This past September, MÅNESKIN performed at the MTV VMAs – where they won best rock video for their power ballad, "The Loneliest" — played a pop-up set at New York City's Times Square and headlined a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

MÅNESKIN's latest album, "Rush!", was released earlier this year.

Last year, MÅNESKIN embarked on its first headline North American tour that sold out 100,000 tickets across 25 shows and saw the band receive its first Grammy nomination in 2023 for "Best New Artist".