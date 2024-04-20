MANOWAR's ERIC ADAMS: 'If You Believe In What You're Going To Do, Nothing Will Be In Your Way'

In the video below, MANOWAR frontman Eric Adams talks about how he and his bandmates managed to overcome the rough conditions of their early touring days to become one of the most famous heavy metal acts in the world. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The people that do hear their calling, if you believe in what you're going to do, nothing, nothing will be in your way. If something comes in your way, you move it, get it out of the way or go around it or go over it, whatever you have to do, because you have this need inside, because you have this feeling inside that 'I have to succeed in what I'm doing, and that's not gonna stop me. You're not gonna stop me. You're not gonna stop me.' Those are the mountains."

Speaking specifically about some of MANOWAR's early tours when there were 16 people sharing a bus, sometimes without being able to get a hotel room, Eric said: "There was no budget. I mean, we were eating one meal a day — just getting by, really. It was a rough tour. When you're living like that, most people say, 'Jesus Christ, enough of that bullshit. I've had enough of this.' But the feeling was never like that with us, because it was always a brotherhood. It was always the four of us together and our crew guys. It was always a brotherhood of guys together that had a message to get across, and no matter what, when times were good, it was good for all, and when times were shit, it was shit for all. But we were together in it, and there was always someone else around saying, 'Hey, man, stick it out. This isn't forever.'"

As previously reported, MANOWAR's exclusive U.S. concert, which will take place on November 30 at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, is officially sold out. It will mark the band's first live appearance in MANOWAR's home country in a decade.

Last December, MANOWAR bassist/leader Joey DeMaio said in a video message that the band's upcoming concert in New York will coincide with the 40th anniversary of MANOWAR's "Sign Of The Hammer". "It's gonna be the only show in America, unfortunately, because our recording and touring schedule won't allow for more, but it will be the full show," he said. "I know there's been questions about that. This is going to be our full team of 40 people with the kind of show that we've been doing in Europe for many, many years. It's gonna be big, loud, proud, massive, a huge event. So I would encourage everybody that wants to see MANOWAR in America, please come. There's gonna be people flying in from China, Japan, all across the world. So I know there's gonna be a lot of people who don't mind traveling for a few hours across America. Looking forward to seeing everybody there and get ready to get your head blown off. Believe me, we're gonna take the roof off that joint. That's a promise. See you there."

MANOWAR's last U.S. shows are believed to have taken place in February 2014 when the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of its "Kings Of Metal" album on the "Kings Of Metal MMXIV" tour.

Back in September 2014, MANOWAR canceled its previously announced U.S. tour dates which were scheduled to take place in November of that year. At the time, the band claimed it was scrapping the shows "due to scheduling conflicts" as well as to concentrate on work on a new studio album.

The 70-year-old DeMaio and 71-year-old Adams are the sole remaining original members of MANOWAR, which formed in 1980 in upstate New York.

In October 2023, MANOWAR announced "The Blood Of Our Enemies" 2025 tour of Europe. The trek will be the band's first in support of MANOWAR's next studio album, which will arrive in early 2025.

In February 2023, MANOWAR released a new song called "Laut Und Hart Stark Und Schnell" dedicated to the band's loyal German fans.

"Laut Und Hart Stark Und Schnell", which translates into "Loud And Hard Strong And Fast", is an anthemic mid-tempo hymn in the vein of MANOWAR's classic "Warriors Of The World United" that invites fans to sing along and raise their hands in celebration of their favorite genre and band.

"Laut Und Hart Stark Und Schnell" was first released digitally on February 10, 2023 on all major platforms and was made available during MANOWAR's German tour.

Less than two years ago, MANOWAR announced that it had recruited Michael Angelo Batio, a veteran both in the studio and on stage, to play guitar for the band on its 2023 "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal" tour. The news came in the wake of guitarist Evandro "EV" Martel's announcement that he was taking a break from touring for a while for "personal reasons".

Although MANOWAR has released a couple of EPs in recent years — including "The Revenge Of Odysseus (Highlights)", which came out in June 2023 — the group hasn't issued a full-length effort since 2012's "The Lord Of Steel".

MANOWAR's two "secret" warm-up shows in June 2022 at Jovel Music Hall in Münster, Germany marked the band's debut live appearances with new drummer Dave Chedrick, who has previously played with RAVEN and KILL RITUAL, among others.

Chedrick joined MANOWAR as the replacement for Anders Johannson who announced that same month that he would be unable to join MANOWAR on the band's "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour '22/'23" due to "family commitments."