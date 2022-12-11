MANOWAR's JOEY DEMAIO: 'Our Music Is Akin To A Gourmet Meal'

In a new interview with Germany's Radio Bob!, MANOWAR bassist Joey DeMaio confirmed that he and his bandmates are working on new music. "Right now we're in the studio," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We're recording. There's great energy. We have an incredible new guitarist who's very famous. And, yeah, there's just so much going on right now."

Asked how long MANOWAR has been writing material for a new album, Joey said: "Since the COVID thing hit, really. We've been off the road for three years and built a brand new recording studio. So now we have two studios. And for anybody interested, you can check out ValhallaStudiosNY.com — ['NY' stands] for 'New York' — so you can see one of the studios and check it out.

"Yeah, we've been writing and working all along," he added. "But now there's a new drummer and a new guitarist in the band, and so the dynamic and the energy is different."

As for a possible release date for the next MANOWAR album, DeMaio sighed and said: "That's the question every record company in my career has asked me. I've been with about 50 record companies, and they don't like the answer any more than anybody else does. When it's done, it's done. It's like if you're a cook, if you spend any time in the kitchen. The dinner is done when the dinner is done. It takes time to cook good food. Oh, yeah, if you just wanna put a hamburger on the grill, that's okay. But if you're gonna make a gourmet meal — and we believe our music is akin to a gourmet meal — that takes love and care."

MANOWAR's latest digital EP, "The Revenge Of Odysseus (Highlights)", came out in June via Magic Circle Entertainment.

Conceived as a "thank you" for the steadfast and passionate support of the Greek Manowarriors, "The Revenge Of Odysseus" is MANOWAR's take on Homer's classic tale of the great hero Odysseus and his long and perilous quest to return to his wife and son, and protect his home and family.

MANOWAR played the first of two "secret" warm-up shows on June 4 at Jovel Music Hall in Münster, Germany. DeMaio and his bandmates were billed as THE LORDS OF STEEL (performing "the music of MANOWAR") for the gig, which marked MANOWAR's debut live appearance with new drummer Dave Chedrick, who has previously played with RAVEN and KILL RITUAL, among others.

Chedrick joined MANOWAR as the replacement for Anders Johannson who announced earlier that day that he would be unable to join MANOWAR on the band's "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour '22/'23" due to "family commitments."

Based in Los Angeles, Chedrick has been a metal addict his entire life. Early influences include John Bonham, Neil Peart and, most of all, late MANOWAR drummer Scott Columbus. An accomplished studio musician, Dave is praised for his professionalism, easy-going spirit, and willingness to always go the extra mile in the quest for the perfect sound.

Three months ago, MANOWAR announced that it had recruited metal shred legend Michael Angelo Batio to play guitar for the band on its 2023 "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal" tour. The news came in the wake of guitarist Evandro "EV" Martel's announcement that he was taking a break from touring for a while for "personal reasons".

Batio, who will play his first shows with MANOWAR starting February 2023, is a veteran both in the studio and on stage.

Voted by Guitar One magazine the "No. 1 Fastest Guitar Shredder of All Time", Chicago native Batio is an accomplished musician in many genres, but is best known for his lightning-fast metal performances. He is renowned the world over for his technical mastery of the fretboard, extremely fast picking and his invention, the "MAB Over Under" technique. His ability to play a double-necked and quad-necked guitar using both hands has earned him the respect of fans and fellow musicians alike.

"We've known Michael for many years and have always admired his work," said DeMaio. "His technique is astounding. When we invited him to come and jam with us, we played together at the speed of light. Everything fell into place immediately. We're ready for a killer tour!"

Michael Angelo Batio said: "I could not be more excited! I love metal more than anything, and it doesn't get more metal than MANOWAR! I can't wait to get on stage and play for the MANOWAR fans!"

Martel, who previously played with the Brazilian MANOWAR tribute band KINGS OF STEEL, ended up joining MANOWAR as the replacement for longtime MANOWAR guitarist Karl Logan. This past July, Logan was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Karl joined MANOWAR in 1994 as the replacement for David Shankle.

Prior to hooking up with MANOWAR, Logan played several bands in northeastern Pennsylvania, including ARC ANGEL and FALLEN ANGEL.

MANOWAR's "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour '22/'23" celebrates the band's over-four-decades-long career with focus on four signature MANOWAR albums and their anniversaries: 40th anniversary of "Battle Hymns", 35th anniversary of "Fighting The World", 30th anniversary of "The Triumph Of Steel", 20th anniversary of "Warriors Of The World".