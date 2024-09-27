MARILYN MANSON Announces 'One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1' Album, Shares 'Sacrilegious' Music Video

Marilyn Manson will release his twelfth album, "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1", on November 22 via Nuclear Blast Records. The new album is available now for pre-order in a variety of formats with accompanying apparel at this location.

Coinciding with the album announcement is the release of Manson's latest single, "Sacrilegious", along with an accompanying music video directed by Bill Yukich.

"One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1" track listing:

01. One Assassination Under God

02. No Funeral Without Applause

03. Nod If You Understand

04. As Sick As The Secrets Within

05. Sacrilegious

06. Death Is Not A Costume

07. Meet Me In Purgatory

08. Raise The Red Flag

09. Sacrifice Of The Mass

Last month, Manson released two new songs, "Raise The Red Flag" and "As Sick As The Secrets Within".

Marilyn performed "As Sick As The Secrets Within" live for the first time during his headlining concert on August 3 at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Manson returned to the stage August 2 for his first live performance since before the pandemic at the kick-off concert of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's summer arena tour. The show at Hershey, Pennsylvania's Hersheypark Stadium marked Manson's proper gig since the completion of his fall 2019 headlining tour.

Joining Manson on his current tour is his new touring band, consisting of returning members Tyler Bates on guitar and Gil Sharone (ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) on drums, alongside the latest additions, Reba Meyers (CODE ORANGE) on guitar and Matt Montgomery (a.k.a. Piggy D.; ex-ROB ZOMBIE) on bass.

"As Sick As The Secrets Within", which was recorded and co-produced with collaborator Tyler Bates, marked Manson's first release via his new deal with Nuclear Blast Records.

The news of a partnership with Nuclear Blast came in May, just weeks after rumors suggested that Manson had already completed work on a new album.

Prior to the arrival of "As Sick As The Secrets Within", Marilyn hadn't released new music since his 2020 "We Are Chaos" LP.

Manson's 30-date arena/amphitheater tour as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH wrapped up on September 19 in Houston, Texas.

Over the past three years, Manson has been embroiled in a series of court battles and has been accused by several women — most notably "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood — of sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Manson, who has denied all the allegations, has countersued a number of his alleged victims and judges have dismissed several of the abuse lawsuits against him.

Before launching last month's tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, the 55-year-old musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, had been off the road since the final August 18, 2019 date on the "Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies" joint tour with Rob Zombie.

In 2022, Marilyn confirmed he was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and talent agency CAA after he was accused of sexual assault.

Manson has consistently denied sexually assaulting or abusing anyone, claiming that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners".

Manson's first release through Concord imprint Loma Vista was "The Pale Emperor" in 2015.

"We Are Chaos" debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart.