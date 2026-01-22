MARQ TORIEN On Possibility Of New Music From Reunited BULLETBOYS: 'It Is Definitely On The Horizon'

In a new interview with Jimmy Kay of Canada's The Metal Voice, BULLETBOYS singer Marq Torien spoke about the reunion of the band's original lineup, consisting of Torien, Mick Sweda (guitars),Lonnie Vencent (bass) and Jimmy D'Anda (drums). Torien, Sweda, Vencent and D'Anda returned to the live stage for the first time in more than four years on December 19, 2025 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois. The band also played on December 20, 2025 at The Vault in Saginaw, Michigan and on December 28, 2025 at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go on the famed Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California.

Torien told The Metal Voice (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): 'The reunion of the original BULLETBOYS is very exciting for all of us. We're all stoked. We just got finished playing three sold-out shows, and it's just been amazing.

"The majority of times, when you're trying to do something like we're doing, you have to lead with love and empathy and forgiveness, because if you don't forgive people, it's gonna be riding on your back like a giant Godzilla," Marq explained. "So what we try to do is we forgive the past, ego is not our amigo, and we roll forward into the future by trying to do something not only for ourselves musically, but… For me personally, this is all about for the fans. The fans have been asking for many, many years why we can't get it all together with four original guys. And I was really saddened to see a lot of bands that can't do that. So I think all four of us really realized that we wanted to do something really, really special and to get back out there and shake it up a little bit. You know what I'm saying? That's about it."

Asked about the possibility of new music from the reunited original lineup of the BULLETBOYS, Marq said: "New music, it is definitely on the horizon. But we're trying to walk before we run. And I think the most important thing right now is just getting out there, the four of us, and doing some shows and making it happen that way. But we're really, really excited about it. I wanna thank all the fans, friends, family, everybody that's just been synonymous with love and giving us nothing but really amazing, uplifting things in their comments and stuff. And there's a lot of 'blue meanies', I call 'em, out there, but that's okay, 'cause 'blue meanies', you know how you destroy them? With love."

Regarding the catalyst for the latest reunion of the original BULLETBOYS lineup, Torien said: "I believe that the four of us have been through so much, as far as in our personal lives, that there's about this much time nowadays, that everybody's getting older, and I think that we realized that, like Michael Jackson would say, this is it… But this is it for us.

"I played with some other lads in the past, some of them great, some of them not too great," Marq continued. "But I feel that we all have vetted interest into this thing as original members and we really feel that we wanna show the musical community what we can do and just go out there and just spread some loud love and do what we do."

Earlier this month, Sweda was asked by Anthony Bryant of The Hair Metal Guru what changed in the six months since he said he had no interest in doing anything with BULLETBOYS again. Mick said: "Well, quite a bit. At the time I was referring to basically the past, which if anybody has ever heard me talk before, you probably know that I basically gave up my rights to the [BULLETBOYS] name back in 1993 when I left the band. And that was always part of what I wanted to realign. I wanted everybody to have their portion of the name back and sort of get the band on the right track and get everything sort of as it as it was back then. And that was never on the table. There was never an opportunity for that to happen in the past. And, of course, after I say something like 'never', which I know better than to do, that comes on the table, and now all of a sudden there are discussions and legalities are being worked out and things are coming to fruition that I never expected in the past. So, without going into all the gory details, that is ultimately what ended up happening. Something became available to everybody, for the betterment of the band, I think, and everybody agrees with that. Everybody seems to be in a much better place. The conversations were civil and productive. And I never expected that to happen. So, yeah, never say never — or to say, 'Hey, you didn't let me finish.'"

Elaborating on how the latest BULLETBOYS reunion materialized, Mick said: "Well, I think it all began with Lonnie. He'd been playing with Marq for a while. And I hadn't talked to any of the guys, so I got a call out of the blue from Lonnie, and he was just putting out feelers. And I have to admit, I didn't give him a very warm reception. I was not interested at that point and very cognizant of the situation having not been changed. And then I don't know how much longer, maybe a month later, Jimmy knocked on my door and said essentially the same thing, like, 'I'm playing now. Everything seems to be cool. We're going in the right direction.' And again, I was very reticent because the one component that I was looking for at that point was just being sort of dreamed of at that point. So a little after that, Marq called me and we had a very emotional conversation and he made it clear that he didn't wanna go on with anybody but me and the original band. And that ended up being a very productive conversation, surprisingly, and he said that he was amenable to anything that we put forth. And that created a pathway to a reunion that was never supposed to happen."

Mick went on to say that Marq's willingness to give the other members of the classic BULLETBOYS lineup their portion of the name back was the factor that ultimately convinced him to give another reunion a chance.

"Well, yeah, I did change my mind because, again, there was the missing component that suddenly appeared," he said. "And I thought that was enough for me to say, 'Okay. I like playing with you guys. I love it.' It's a lot of fun for me. I can't really play like that in any other scenario. So that's always a boost for me. So, yeah, it ended up working out. And we've played a few shows and everything's going swimmingly and it's been a lot of fun."

Asked why he is hopeful that this BULLETBOYS reunion will fare better than other BULLETBOYS reunions had fared in the past, Mick said: "Well, pretty much my unrequited faith in humanity, because I'm an optimist, although it's not always easy to see. But you I believe in people coming around, and that has been demonstrated to me. I hear what people are saying. Obviously, everybody takes a wait-and-see position, but at this point, everybody's walking the walk. And that was the important thing for me to see. I wasn't sure how that was gonna go. And believe me, I've confronted everybody on whatever I considered what the issues might be, and they were addressed and everybody was very mature and civil about it. And we just went out and had fun. And everybody knows what the reward is. It's like I probably told you before: one of the problems that I have always had is horriblizing the work that has to be done, horriblizing what you've gotta do, and not thinking about the reward, not thinking about what all that work will lead to. And I'm kind of switching around my attitude about that, and this is an example of it."

As for how he and the other members of the reunion BULLETBOYS plan to tackle any issues as they come up going forward, Mick said: "The last time we tried to write — not necessarily write together, but record together, it became a cluster bang. And nobody wants that. So, I have ideas that I wanna put forth in terms of what's gonna happen when. I mean, everybody's already talking about a record and a recording and all that. So, hopefully we can come to an agreement about how that's gonna go and facilitate it. And again, everybody seems to be willing to work together and play their part, and hopefully that will be a step towards getting along enough to create and have fun doing it."

Asked if there is a plan to put out new BULLETBOYS music with this lineup, Mick said: "Well, there's chatter about it. The plan hasn't really been fomented yet, but there's talk. It's mostly peripheral talk — it's not really us; we're not thinking about that. What we really wanna do is go out and get our show together and play some dates and get connected again as a band. That's really our goal at this point. And whatever comes further down the line, we'll be icing, I suppose."

Asked if there is any BULLETBOYS material left over from the past, like old demos, that he and the other members of the band could bring back and record for a possible new release, Mick said: "Yeah. And that's one of the ideas that I had. Rather than everybody coming in with their new riffs, I thought, and I think everybody's open to this, I thought going back and reviewing some of the things that got left off of records or we never had a chance to record for a record, I think going back and looking at some of those things might be a perfect combination of our sort of vintage and playing them with a new ear or a new take. So that could end up being very possible."

Speaking to Izzy Presley and Mike Dawson of the Another FN Podcast, D'Anda stated about the BULLETBOYS' latest reunion: "Well, actually, we had reunited — just me, Lonnie and the singer, Marq, and we had a guitar player that was sitting in for a minute... And Mick had a change of heart and wanted to come back into the fold. So that worked out. So we have all original members, and we've done three shows thus far, which is really kind of cool."

Jimmy continued: "Playing music, you guys, I think we all know this now, it's a gift, man. You don't deserve this. But I will say for the first time in a long time, we're in a better place than we've all been. And I think it had to take age. I think we had to get older. I'm not saying anybody's more spiritual or fucking saw the light. I do believe we got older and we looked around and we went — and Lonnie was the one that said it, he said, 'Jimbo, how much time do we have? Seriously? If you just look at the clock, how much more time?' I go, 'Lonnie, You're preaching to the choir. You're right.' But it's been good. So [we've done] three shows [so far] with the full lineup."

After Izzy noted that it must be more "fun" than before for Jimmy and his BULLETBOYS bandmates to be sharing the stage again, the drummer concurred. "You're a hundred percent right," D'Anda said. "Right now it's not as fun as it's going to be, and I'll tell you why. Because right now — it's just like any time somebody gets back with an ex. We have to just kind of get re-used to each other. I mean, on stage, don't get me wrong, on stage — we try to talk about it, the band, we are all backstage going, 'Why does this sound the way it sounds?' I've played with George Lynch and Warren DeMartini, some of the greatest guitar players in the history of the fucking planet, and when I play next to Mick Sweda, it's a completely different animal. And I know it has a lot to do with we started out together, we created something together and we have this thing that when we were in the studio and rehearsals and so on. But I will say right now it's good, but it's gonna get better, 'cause we're gonna get a little bit of a staff involved, somebody to help, do the heavy lifting on the road. That's gonna take a big part of the stress out of it. And we're just hang out and go do shows, have food, see other bands play, come home to our families, a check comes in the mail, and then that's it. Rinse, wash, repeat. And no more bullshit."

Jimmy continued: "We've all said this, and I'll be honest. I've have never aired dirty laundry in my fucking life about my band 'cause there's no sense in it. I don't wanna hear Robert Plant talk shit about Jimmy Page. So I've never talked shit about anyone in this band. But I will tell you right now, this band right now is probably in the best place because we've set some rules up. We've said, 'You guys, no more fighting, no more yelling, no more 'fuck yous'. None of that shit's gonna happen now. If there's a problem, if there's an issue, let's discuss it. If we can't resolve it, let's turn around and walk away until the answer shows itself.' So in that sense, we're already off to a better start than we have been in our past at all."

Asked if "the same old drama" was one of the reasons the BULLETBOYS' last reunion, which lasted from mid-December 2019 until January 2022, fell apart, Jimmy said: "Well, unfortunately, we tried to do it during COVID. And in that instance there was already so many kind of barricades up for the band per[sonally], and so we just couldn't really sit down and have discussions. And really, the truth was we didn't kind of go back and clear some of the air up. One of the first things that me and the singer, Marq, did is we went to a Mexican restaurant that we both have grew up by, [and] we sat there and I said, 'Marq, I'm gonna say some words that might hurt you, but I mean it out of love because I want this thing to work and I don't wanna set us up for failure like we did before. So let's begin this process. You can say the things. I can say the things, but these are not coming from a bad place. They're coming from a place that I want to heal from this. I don't wanna have all that shit hanging over my shoulder where I'm pissed at you and you're pissed at me about stuff.' So we did do that, but does that mean it prevents any future problems? No, it does not. We're human beings and we're subject to fail in a lot of places in our lives. So that's why in the talking process, and nobody gets fucking angry and nobody does this stuff, I think kind of eliminating those things, and if we just go, 'Well, I'm not happy now, bro. I'm gonna walk away. Okay, I'm out.' And just walk away for that time period so we can then still know, 'Okay, we're still a band. And we're gonna move on.'"

Jimmy went on to say that he is hoping BULLETBOYS' current reunion is able to stay intact for many years to come. "Honestly, I would love to finish my career with BULLETBOYS," he explained. "I was 19 years old when I did the first BULLETBOYS album. I would love to say from here, from 58 to 68 or 70, I can say, 'That's it. I finished my career with the band that I started with,' and I will be a fucking happy person."

After Presley speculated that playing live shows with BULLETBOYS will only "get a lot funner" in the coming months, Jimmy said: "I really do believe that, because I think that just the fact that we're being honest with each other. That's one of the things that a lot of bands, and we all know this… If it was easy for bands to reunite and stay reunited, you'd see every fucking band out there doing it. And there's a reason that there's so few. I mean, if you guys think about it, outside of right now us BULLETBOYS, there isn't one band from the '80s that's all original… I'm telling you —it is very, very difficult, because it's not only personalities, but it's egos and it's feelings and people get hurt and it's a 'fuck you' and a 'fuck you'. And then they decide to make that entire decision reflect their business career. And don't get me wrong, I'm guilty of it. I've done it before. I think a lot of us have done it, but I know that if you could set up some guidelines to help each other, kind of guardrails, if you will, so no one fucking goes over the edge, I think we're able to have some, some luck, some hope, some success in staying together. So that's what I'm hopeful for. So, again, we're trying to do this now with BULLETBOYS. I hate this be so morbid, but you kind of have to put that in the back somewhere, like, 'You guys, there's only so much time we got on planet Earth, so let's do our best, please. Let's not fuck this up, you guys. Let's just do our best.' And that's where we are right now."

Last month, Torien and Sweda spoke to Matt Bingham of the Z93 radio station about the latest reunion of BULLETBOYS' classic lineup. Regarding his return to the group, Mick said: "I love playing with these guys. And we've come to some agreements that weren't necessarily on the table before. And suffice to say that it's pretty momentous for all of us, and we're looking forward to sharing that with everybody, especially people that have never had a chance to see us."

Added Marq: "Absolutely. I concur with that. I'm just so excited that… I'm just happy that Mick's back. [Laughs] I love him so much. He's the sound of this band. And me and him are like the Joe Perry and Steven Tyler, David Lee Roth [and] Edward Van Halen, Jimmy Page [and] Robert Plant — we're those two guys… It's just something that I personally have been wanting to do, is to work with Mick. We've had different situations where we've agreed to disagree and we've disagreed, but I think we've found common ground. And the common ground is love. The common ground is the original band. And … to come back and to do something really special, not basically, I'm saying for myself for myself, but for the fans. The fans have been with us for so many years and given us so much love and been waiting for this to happen again. So, I'm ecstatic. I'm so excited. I can't wait to be playing with the fellas and be up there with Mick. And that sound that Mick has, that guitar, I need to have that so I can do what I can do. It's just this chain of events, magical chain of events that have to incur to make the sound of this amazing band, and we're getting another shot at it. And I just feel like so much humility and positivity in moving forward and bringing something that people haven't seen in a long time. And I'm just really excited about getting up with Mick again and doing what we do, and the fellas. And let's go."

Asked how something like a reunion of the BULLETBOYS' classic lineup happens at this point in time, Mick said: "Well, it's usually a number of phone calls and reaching out and people being vulnerable and saying, 'Hey, man, I really wanna get this back together.' And there was always reticence on everybody's part, because we were all kind of in our own flows. And so I give Marq a lot of credit because he's been doing his thing for a long time and I've been kind of spectating. And he came to me with, like he said, love and caring and sincerity, and everybody else felt the same way. And when that happens, you don't let it go. I mean, we have a bit of a legacy and we all wanna finish it off on a great note. And we wanna put this thing back together and show people the chemistry and the magic that I don't think any of us have with any other bands. I mean, we've all played with other guys, but when we get together, and I'm not saying this just from my own perspective, I hear this from people all the time, like, 'You guys have something that just isn't out there anymore.' And I think it's only fair that we share that."

Added Marq: "Absolutely. A hundred percent. I a hundred percent agree. It's something very special and magical that the four of us have that sometimes, maybe individually we don't really realize that. And I give Mick all the credit too.

"I've opened up my heart, and sometimes you have to really come with empathy and love and to find common ground and to have to bring something back where other bands aren't really doing this right now," Torien explained. "So it's a challenge. Challenges are always good because they always breed positivity and moving forward and stuff. And I'm just ecstatic that the four of us were able to do this and to… How would you say? There's strength in numbers. And Mick is a hundred percent right about the legacy that we do have. And I agree with Mick — it's time for people to see this. And we're not getting any younger. [Laughs]"

Asked if they would agree with Jimmy's previous comment, when he rejoined the BULLETBOYS in October, that the recent death of Ozzy Osbourne was a partial catalyst for the decision to bring the classic lineup of BULLETBOYS back together, Mick said: "Yeah, it's true. I'm sure that was a catalyst. I totally respect Jimmy's position on that.

"There's not an infinite amount of time left for us, and we have to put those differences… I mean, there's gonna be differences, obviously," Mick admitted. "There are four very energetic personalities in this band. And I think we're all at a point where we can manage those and understand that the end result is worth whatever struggles there are to get there."

Marq added: "I think I've said this before too — not to be redundant with Mick, but with all due respect — we are the makers of our own demise, the four of us, and we are the makers of our own success. It's something that I really believe in.

"When you get older you start thinking about different things in your timeline about being on this planet and when the Lord's gonna call your name," he continued. "That's what I think about. So I played with a lot of gentlemen. There's been some really good guys, but there's been some really hard times with people that don't have vetted interest into the brand. What I do know, with myself, Mick, Lonnie and Jimmy, that we have vetted interest into the brand. The brand's the most important, to me, and that we're going to be able to share this, the four of us, and moving forward is… I keep on telling about the challenge… How can I say this? I know Mick's a reader like I am. I do a lot of reading and a lot of research, and one of the main things is to find common ground and to find a parlay and to be able to sit down and negotiate situations. And sometimes it's going to take time, but if we can all agree and find common ground, I think that that's the best thing. And the common ground is our music."

Sweda's bandmate in THE ROCKETT MAFIA, POISON drummer Rikki Rockett, confirmed that he was aware of Mick's return to the BULLETBOYS, writing on his Facebook page: "Yes, of course I know about this for those of you asking. Mick is desirous to continue with THE ROCKETT MAFIA, he assured me. If, however he finds success and happiness again with the BULLETBOYS, I'll be the first to cheer him on!"

Prior to the St. Charles show, the original BULLETBOYS lineup of Torien, Vencent, D'Anda and Sweda last reunited back in mid-December 2019 and lasted for a couple of years before Sweda announced in January 2022 that both he and D'Anda were exiting the band. In December 2024, Vencent rejoined BULLETBOYS once again.

BULLETBOYS formed in 1988 at the very peak of the Los Angeles glam metal movement. As a collection of talented musicians, BULLETBOYS were able to quickly capture the attention of music fans around the world. Unlike other rockers of the day, the BULLETBOYS possessed more hard rock-blues fusion than pure hair metal. Thanks to comparisons to the likes of AEROSMITH and VAN HALEN, talent scouts came running and the band quickly received their first major label contract.

BULLETBOYS' self-titled debut was released in 1988 via Warner Bros. and peaked at number 34 on the Billboard 200. The album spawned two hit singles, a cover of the O'JAYS classic "For The Love Of Money" and "Smooth Up in Ya", both of which charted on the Mainstream Rock chart and saw regular airplay on MTV. BULLETBOYS went on to release two more albums, 1991's "Freakshow" and 1993's "Za-Za", before splitting up.