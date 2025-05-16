Masked Mystery Band PRESIDENT Releases First Single 'In The Name Of The Father'

Mysterious masked British rock band PRESIDENT, which is rumored to be fronted by Charlie Simpson of the pop-punk act BUSTED and the post-hardcore outfit FIGHTSTAR, has released its debut single, "In The Name Of The Father", via King Of Terrors/ADA. (Notably, King Of Terrors Limited is a London-based company with Charles Robert Simpson listed as its director.)

A press release announcing "In The Name Of The Father" described the track as "a raw meditation on existential fear and the inevitability of death, referencing the 'King Of Terrors.'"

PRESIDENT said in a statement: "Something has been stirring. A growing noise, a ripple through the republic of the underground. We called. You listened. Your curiosity, your questions, your conversation… We have witnessed it all.

"Here, we make our first proclamation. 'In The Name Of The Father'. This is the first crack in the surface. This is your PRESIDENT. We'll be seeing you soon.

"Godspeed".

Operating at the intersection of heavy music, electronic experimentation, and cinematic atmosphere, PRESIDENT doesn't conform to the traditional structures of genre or identity. Prioritizing intent over image and shifting the spotlight away from those who have created this movement, firmly onto the music itself.

In February, it was announced that PRESIDENT would perform at this year's Download festival. At the time, very little information about the band's identities was released, and a photograph of PRESIDENT on the event's web site depicted a shadowy figure against a red neon-lit backdrop.

Earlier this year, a Reddit user discovered that the U.K. trademark for "PRESIDENT" was registered under Komorebi Entertainment Limited, a company owned by Simpson.

Simpson previously wore a mask for his appearance on the British version of the singing show "The Masked Singer" in 2023 as Rhino.

PRESIDENT will perform on the Dogtooth Stage at Download on Sunday, June 15 at 4:25 p.m.

Charlie is a 39-year-old multi-instrumentalist who was born into a musical family. He began his career as one third of the multi-BRIT award-winning pop rock outfit BUSTED before forming alternative rock group FIGHTSTAR.