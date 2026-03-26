Masked Mystery Band PRESIDENT Releases New Single 'Mercy'

Mysterious masked British rock band PRESIDENT, which is rumored to be fronted by Charlie Simpson of the pop-punk act BUSTED and the post-hardcore outfit FIGHTSTAR, continues to exist at the intersection of heavy music, electronic experimentation, and cinematic atmosphere. Launching in 2025 and operating under the cloak of minimalism and anonymity, PRESIDENT has been cultivating intrigue with each single and live performance. Refusing to conform to the traditional structures of genre or identity, PRESIDENT prioritizes intent over image.

Today, PRESIDENT has unveiled the lyric video for new single "Mercy", which arrives at the close of the band's massive U.S. tour supporting BAD OMENS. "Mercy" is all about perfectly executed dynamics — mixing memorable melodies and heavier-than-granite riffs with gritty breakdowns. The result is another unforgettable anthem.

About the song, PRESIDENT says: "Throughout history, religion has been tied to profound division and loss. This song is a reflection on that reality, and a way for me to come to terms with what it means on a human level."

"Mercy" follows PRESIDENT's previous single "Angel Wings", which arrived in February. The song was tipped by Rock Sound as "a blend of bubbling synths, spine-tingling melodies and crushing riffs," while Revolver declared that the song "refined their mix of modern metal, pop and electronic music, contorting itself from twitchy programmed beats towards a cavernously djenting boom." Vice stated that PRESIDENT's "style is deeply compelling as it's paired with a refreshingly honest approach to songwriting."

Built to exist outside the noise, PRESIDENT is building something that invites deeper investment — designed to be discovered, not sold. PRESIDENT said it best, telling Revolver in a cover feature that "the music industry has elements of fast fashion to it these days. Things just come and go. Everything's really quick. Everyone's shouting for attention and there's just so much noise, and it just becomes a fucking conveyor belt. [We] wanted to step back and not be a part of that. But if people are interested, and they want to enter into this world, we'll grab them with open arms."

PRESIDENT's debut EP, "King Of Terrors", was released in fall 2025.