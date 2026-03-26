THE 69 EYES Announces New EP 'I Survive', Shares Cover Of THIN LIZZY's 'Cold Sweat'

Finnish rock band THE 69 EYES will release a new EP, "I Survive", on June 5, 2026 via BLKIIBLK.

To celebrate the announcement, THE 69 EYES has shared a cover of the timeless THIN LIZZY hit "Cold Sweat".

After touring Europe earlier this year with D-A-D on the "Cowpunks & Glampires" tour and continuing with shows in Finland, the new single is a fresh-sounding and hard-rocking take on the song, originally released in 1983.

THE 69 EYES' version is produced by Erno Laitinen and mixed by Barry Pointer (OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE). The video for the song was filmed in January during the band's recent European tour. It features a cameo by Portuguese goth legend Fernando Ribeiro from MOONSPELL.

"A friend of mine sent me our demo of 'Cold Sweat' from over ten years ago and asked why we never released it. After hearing the demo, Gabi Hakanen, head of Vallila Music House, said, 'This is exactly THE 69 EYES at their best. Rock for the radio!'", said THE 69 EYES frontman Jyrki 69. "Every respectable rock band also covers THIN LIZZY at some point, so now that is done as well."

THE 69 EYES will continue touring in Finland until early April, after which they will return to the rest of Europe.

Once you've survived the 1980s rock scene, you become unstoppable — and THE 69 EYES are living proof. Formed in Helsinki in 1989 and still going strong with the same line-up some four decades later, the Helsinki Vampires have earned their legendary status.

In a world with fewer and fewer true believers in leather jackets, midnight sunglasses and low-slung guitars, THE 69 EYES keep the Johnny Thunders flame burning like an endless sleazy club night back in the days.

Their biggest hit, "Lost Boys", from 2005, was made into an iconic music video by MTV's "Jackass" star and skater Bam Margera and the song still remains on annual Halloween rock playlists.

One foot on glam, another one on goth, THE 69 EYES have released thirteen albums, reaching gold and platinum and a mainstream status in their native Finland, where they are signed to Gabi Hakanen's Vallila Music House. Their previous studio album, "Death Of Darkness", was released in 2023, and they have been touring without any notable breaks all over the world the last twenty years.

"I Survive" EP track listing:

01. I Survive (ft. Steve Stevens)

02. Cold Sweat

03. In The Misery

04. Devil's Rose (ft. Ed Mundell)

THE 69 EYES is:

Jyrki 69 - vocals

Bazie - guitar, backing vocals

Timo-Timo - guitar

Archzie - bass, backing vocals

Jussi 69 - drums

Photo credit: Marek Sabogal